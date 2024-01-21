Hawks’ Dejounte Murray could be a player worth pursuing for the Sixers as trade deadline approaches

The 76ers are taking a patient approach to exploring trade opportunities.

They believe proceeding deliberately aligns with the fact that they’re expected to have more salary-cap space than any contender heading into the offseason. Yet, they’re among teams monitoring Dejounte Murray’s uncertain future with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks reportedly want two first-round picks and a player of value included in a package for Murray, who has struggled to mesh on the floor with Atlanta All-Star point guard Trae Young.

The Hawks have had negotiations with the Los Angeles Lakers about Murray. The Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs have been mentioned as other teams with an interest.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard took averages of 21.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals into Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Murray was coming off game-winning baskets in consecutive games.

On Friday, with Young out of the lineup, Murray drained the go-ahead three-pointer with two seconds left as Atlanta spoiled Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement night by beating the Miami Heat, 109-108.

But the acquisition of Murray probably won’t catapult the third-place Sixers (28-13) ahead of the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference pecking order.

Murray is a better fit in the backcourt with the Sixers standout Tyrese Maxey than he’s been with Young, who dominates the ball. In Philly, Murray could go back to his natural point-guard position. That would enable Maxey to play off the ball more, allowing him to just focus on scoring.

Murray is also a very good defender, garnering NBA All-Defensive second-team honors in 2018. His 6-10 wingspan would make the Sixers look longer on the perimeter. The Sixers would also be deeper at the guard position with De’Anthony Melton sliding to a reserve role.

But is Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey willing to shed two first-rounders for the 27-year-old? And even if the answer is yes, do the Sixers have the available player-asset the Hawks value?

Atlanta’s asking price and what teams are willing to offer could change closer to the Feb. 8 trade deadline. So this could be something to monitor.

But one has to assume Atlanta’s asking price won’t change much, considering they gave up three first-rounders, a pick swap, and Danilo Gallinari to acquire Murray from the Spurs on June 20, 2022.

Murray’s cap figure is $18.2 million this season. He has four years and $120 million remaining on his deal after this year. The Sixers do have plenty of expiring contracts to offer if the Hawks ultimately decide that it’s just best to shed Murray’s contract and get picks.

Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer are the only Sixers with standard NBA contracts that go beyond this season. The Sixers intend to have enough cap space available to sign Maxey and an A-list free agent to lucrative contracts this summer. Of course, if they consider Murray an A-list player, maybe this is a trade they will pursue.

After James Harden forced a trade, Morey packaged Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrušev to the Los Angeles Clippers for Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Nico Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap, and an additional first-rounder from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Sixers can use the picks to acquire an All-Star-level player to pair with Embiid and Maxey at the deadline if need be. Morris ($17.1 million), Batum ($11.7M), Covington ($11.6M), and Martin ($1.9) all have expiring contracts and could be included in a deal.

While they’re all expendable, Morris, Batum, and Covington have also played a major role in the Sixers’ success. One has to wonder how parting ways with any of them would impact the team’s chemistry and overall depth.

Perhaps that is why the Sixers are taking a patient approach while exploring their options.