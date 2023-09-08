A breakdown of the Sixers’ preseason depth chart — with or without James Harden

The 76ers made a couple minor roster moves this week, when veteran wing Danny Green decided to return to Philly on a one-year contract and David Duke Jr. agreed to an Exhibit 10 (training camp) deal.

Still, it remains difficult to fully examine the Sixers’ roster because of the James Harden situation.

If he reports to camp and plays, the Sixers will begin the season with their 2022-23 core but must replace three notable reserves (and at one point the team appeared to have far too many centers and far too few wings or forwards).

» READ MORE: Sixers bring Danny Green back on one-year deal, reuniting him with Nick Nurse

Advertisement

If Harden stages a Ben Simmons-esque holdout, that leaves his team without a player who averaged 21 points and an NBA-best 10.7 assists per game and no seamless replacement. And if and when Harden is traded — whether that happens tomorrow or at the February deadline — it is difficult to predict the exact players who would come back (and, potentially, go out with Harden), and how that would alter the Sixers’ short- or long-term potential.

So with training camp less than a month away, here is a breakdown of where the Sixers’ roster currently sits — with or without Harden.

If Harden plays to start season ...

Starters

Guards: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

Forwards: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker

Center: Joel Embiid

This is the same starting group as last season, creating (temporary?) continuity despite a new coaching staff. And for the sake of this portion of the exercise, let’s assume Harden not only shows up but is not disruptive or detrimental to his team.

One of the NBA’s most efficient offenses last season is now in the hands of Nick Nurse, a respected tactician. In this scenario, Nurse can blend a dominant, multi-dimensional scorer in Embiid, an elite playmaker in Harden, a dynamic young guard in Maxey and dirty-work role player in Tucker. Perhaps it will be most fascinating to see how Harris fits, after he shifted to a catch-and-shoot role as the fourth scoring option following the Harden trade.

Nurse is also known for crafting creative defenses, though the Sixers do not boast the interchangeable, rangy players of his recent Raptors teams.

Last season, Embiid picked his spots to be a forceful rim protector. Tucker is a crucial cog on that end of the floor, and Harris’ improved footwork made him more versatile. But the backcourt remains shaky, unless Maxey has improved.

Rotation reserves

Backcourt: De’Anthony Melton, Patrick Beverley, Danuel House Jr.

Frontcourt: Paul Reed, Mo Bamba

This is where the Sixers’ personnel will most look different compared to last season, following the departures of long-range shooter Georges Niang, athletic wing Jalen McDaniels and combo guard Shake Milton. And Nurse is sure to use some different substitution patterns than former coach Doc Rivers.

Melton was one of the Sixers’ most adaptable players last season. He stepped in as a starter at both guard spots when Maxey and/or Harden sustained early-season injuries — and then remained there for a stretch when Rivers experimented with Maxey as the sixth man. Melton was also regularly in a three-guard closing lineup, where his defensive prowess and shooting were valuable down the stretch of tight games.

» READ MORE: Sixers add a well-known face to the bench, but still don’t have a point guard. Or do they?

Beverley, another former Houston Rocket with Morey connections, brings many of the same qualities as Melton but in a much more boisterous package. His reputation as one of the league’s ultimate agitators makes him a textbook bench spark, though his three-point percentage has dipped while bouncing around the past two seasons after becoming a fixture with the Los Angeles Clippers.

If Nurse wants to infuse a rugged wing, House appears primed for more minutes following the departures of McDaniels and Niang. He toggled in and out of the rotation last season, but had a breakout performance when he scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the Sixers’ Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics.

How Nurse utilizes Reed, who returns after the Sixers matched the Utah Jazz’s offer in restricted free agency, will also be interesting. Reed solidified the backup center position last season but also has some power-forward potential, especially after 7-footer Mo Bamba signed as a free agent to get a fresh start in Philly.

Deep bench

Backcourt: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green, David Duke Jr.

Frontcourt: Filip Petrusev, Montrezl Harrell (injured)

Springer is a bit of a wild card, after he spent the bulk of his first two seasons in the G League. He has tantalizing defensive potential, and exploded offensively on the Delaware Blue Coats’ run to a championship. It might finally be time to see what the 20-year-old with a 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame is capable of at the NBA level.

Conversely, Green is plenty familiar with the Sixers and to Nurse, with whom he won the 2019 NBA championship in Toronto. But following his serious knee injury, and given that he is now 36 years old, can he still contribute on the floor? Korkmaz, meanwhile, has not been much of a factor the past two seasons and is now on an expiring contract. If neither player can crack the rotation, Niang’s and McDaniels’ skill sets will be missed.

» READ MORE: James Harden uncertainty complicates these Sixers story lines

On the inside, Petrusev will finally join the Sixers following two seasons as a “draft-and-stash” prospect and a deep run in the FIBA World Cup. Harrell recently had knee surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus during offseason workouts, but is expected to remain on the roster because his contract holds value as a trade asset.

Duke will be in camp with the Sixers after two seasons primarily on a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Two-way contracts

Backcourt: Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith

Frontcourt: Azuolas Tubelis

All three players were on the Sixers’ summer league team. Smith, in particular, looked like a bucket-getter and fearless shooter, while Council flashed supreme athleticism.

If Harden holds out ...

Guards: Maxey, Melton (or Beverley)

Forwards: Harris, Tucker

Center: Embiid

Rotation reserves

Backcourt: Melton/Beverley, House, Springer

Frontcourt: Reed, Bamba

Deep bench

Backcourt: Korkmaz, Green, Duke

Frontcourt: Petrusev, Harrell (injured)

Two-way contracts

Backcourt: Council, Smith

Frontcourt: Tubelis

In this timeline, the Sixers’ immediate logistical question is who slides into the starting lineup at guard, and who takes on the offense-initiating duties.

Melton moving up would offer the most familiarity to teammates, though Beverley is an option if Nurse prefers Melton as a sixth man. Beverley started all 65 games he played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. Either scenario likely means Maxey becomes the lead ballhandler, requiring his continued development as a playmaker. As colleague David Murphy noted, Melton and Beverley more resemble each other than Harden. None of these three players have averaged more than 4.6 assists per game in a season.

And the initial ripple effects of a Harden absence are vast, including how that could impact Embiid, Harris and others deeper down the bench. Losing a perimeter player could open up more opportunity for somebody like House, Springer or Korkmaz, for instance, or could increase the chances of Duke having his Exhibit 10 contract converted to a two-way (or standard) deal if he impresses during camp.