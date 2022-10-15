Former 76er Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

The Hall of Famer and NBA Global Ambassador is receiving “the best care” from a collaborative of specalists in Atlanta, the league said in a statement Saturday.

“He is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

The Sixers acquired Mutombo, 56, from the Atlanta Hawks with Roshown McLead in a trade for Toni Kukoč, Nazr Mohammed, Theo Ratliff and Pepe Sánchez on Feb. 22, 2001. Mutombo was a key pickup for a Sixers squad that finished the 2000-01 season with a loss in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He remained in Philadelphia through the 2001-02 season. Mutombo appeared in 106 games as a Sixer, averaging 11.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo native was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. He’s recognized as one the league’s all-time best defenders. Mutombo is second behind Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830) on the league all-time blocks list with 3,289.

Mutombo is a four-time defensive player of the year, an eight-time All-Star, six-time All-Defensive selection, three-time blocks champion, three-time All-NBA selection and two-time rebounding champion.

In addition to the Sixers and Hawks, Mutombo played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Transactions

The Sixers signed Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya to Exhibit-10 contracts and subsequently waived them. They are expected to join the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats for G League training camp.

An Exhibit 10 contract allows NBA teams to offer players a bonus for playing with their G League affiliates.