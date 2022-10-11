CLEVELAND — Danuel House Jr.’s lone focus as a 76er is being a quintessential role player.

One gets the impression that if asked to drive the team bus, House would attempt to do so. The 6-foot-6 reserve swingman is prepared to do whatever the Sixers ask of him.

“My role is just to bring energy,” House said following Monday night’s 113-97 preseason victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “My role is to be the guy to make stuff happen, make plays happen, make a shot, knock down a shot, get a rebound, pass the ball, set the play up, run the play, set the screen, whatever the teams need pretty much.”

» READ MORE: Doc Rivers keeps promise as Tyrese Maxey leads undersized Sixers over Cavaliers in exhibition win

And he’s doing a solid job of delivering whatever the team needs this preseason.

A stiff neck sidelined House in the Oct. 3 preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. However, the free-agent signee was active in Wednesday’s 113-112 victory over the Cavs at the Wells Fargo Center. House had three points and four rebounds in 10 minutes, 17 seconds of action. He made his lone shot attempt, a three-pointer.

Then on Monday, House gave another glimpse of why he’s expected to be a solid addition off the bench. The seven-year veteran had 10 points in 14 minutes, making all four of his shots, including a pair of threes.

“I love him,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I love his spirit, before he gets on the court. I love his talk. He’s one of the other guys that talks a lot.

“But he shoots the ball. He’s just playing very, very smart basketball.”

The Sixers signed House to a two-year, $4.1 million deal in July. This comes after he spent last season with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz this past season. House averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 42 combined games with seven starts.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Shake Milton wants to move on from last season, reprise role as second-unit spark plug

The 29-year-old had brief stints with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors before his break as an NBA three-and-D player with the Rockets.

“I’m just here to giveaway myself,” he said. “Like I said earlier, I’m not really worried about accolades. As long as we win, I feel like that’s my biggest accolade.”

Thybulle shows up

Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle had his best game of the preseason Monday. The Sixers reserve guard had nine points while making 3 of 5 three-pointers along with two steals in 11 minutes. Thybulle had averaged 3.5 points while shooting a combined 1-of-6 on three-pointers in the first two preseason games.