Former Sixers great Charles Barkley isn’t exactly known for his measured basketball takes (recall that he predicted the team would win the NBA Finals last season). But if Sixers fans are looking for a bit of optimism following the past few days of free agency, then it’s worth hearing the TNT analyst’s take on where he thinks the Sixers stand.
During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Monday, Barkley said the Sixers had the second-best start to free agency behind the Brooklyn Nets, praising the additions of veteran Al Horford and young wingman Josh Richardson and dismissing the departures of Jimmy Butler and J.J. Reddick.
"I think they’re the team to beat in the entire NBA, no matter what Kawhi [Leonard] does. They’re the team that came the closest to beating [the Raptors],” Barkley said.
Barkley’s superlative analysis of the Sixers came with a couple of important caveats involving the team’s top two stars: Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
“Joel Embiid has to get his fat butt in shape, and secondly, Ben Simmons got to work on his game,” Barkley said. “If those two things happen, the Philadelphia 76ers are the team to beat in the NBA."
It’s easy to dismiss Barkley’s take, especially his colleagues at TNT regularly point out how “turrible” his predictions turn out to be. But First Take co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman both agreed that the Sixers — at this point — are favorites in the Eastern Conference.
“Giving what Philly just did I think they have to be the favorites now. And the Richardson move was eye-opening to me because… between Harris and Butler you figured they’d keep Butler, but they keep Harris — the younger player and the better shooter,” Kellerman said. “And they replace Butler with a younger, ascending player. And then sign Al Horford even though they already have a big, but now their defense is going to be impossible.”
Sixers fans only have to wait a few more days to see first-round pick Matisse Thybulle in action.
The Sixers — led by Thybulle and Zhaire Smith — will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their first NBA Summer League game Friday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Perhaps Bill Simmons, who wasn’t too happy about the Celtics trading Thybulle to the Sixers, will be watching.
“I want to be comfortable with the pace of the game, how physical it is on defense,” Thybulle told my colleague Sarah Todd. “I feel like with comfort comes growth.”
This year’s NBA Summer League, which takes place at the University of Nevada, runs from July 5 through July 15. For the third-straight year, every game will air live across ESPN networks and NBA TV. Among the highlights will be New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 pick Zion Williamson facing off against New York Knicks No. 3 pick RJ Barrett on Friday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Here is the Sixers’ 2019 Summer League schedule:
Friday, July 5: Sixers-Bucks, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, July 6: Sixers-Celtics, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Monday, July 8: Sixers-Thunder, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, July 10: Sixers-Pistons, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Longtime Sports Illustrated writer Tim Layden is leaving the magazine after 25 years, noting on Twitter that that “this is completely my decision.” The iconic magazine, which like all legacy print publications faces an uncertain future, was recently purchased by Authentic Brands Group, a marketing company.
• Formerly bald FS1 hosts Nick Wright and Jason Whitlock insist they’re not pulling a Jason Witten, telling the Big Lead their new hair is 100 percent natural. “For good or for bad, my hair growth is all natural,” Wright said. "And it might be temporary, because if we are to the point where there’s blog posts about it, I probably should just shave it all off and go back to by skin fade.”