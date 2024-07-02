Following a successful free-agency opener, here’s what’s next on the Sixers’ to-do list

The 76ers landed their top free-agency target in perennial All-Star forward Paul George.

They agreed to sign All-Star Tyrese Maxey to a five-year max contract.

They brought back one of last season’s key players in Kelly Oubre Jr., and began building around the edges with veteran center Andre Drummond and long-range shooter Eric Gordon.

Consider that a wildly successful first 24 hours of free agency. Yet work still remains for the Sixers to fill out the rest of the roster — now with more limited money to work with following their initial flurry of transactions.

Here are some lingering to-do items:

Paul Reed’s non-guaranteed deal

Reed’s future in Philly is more uncertain than ever following these early offseason moves.

The fifth-year big man was already on a non-guaranteed contract, after the Sixers failed to advance to the playoffs’ second round. But then the Sixers agreed to bring back Drummond, a more proven backup center, on a two-year deal. They also selected UCLA defensive center Adem Bona in the second round of last week’s draft.

“BBall Paul” has long been a fan favorite because of his rebounding, hustle plays, personality, and “out-the-mud” mentality. But it is also understandable why the Sixers wanted to upgrade this position. They were sunk whenever Embiid was off the floor during their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, and could not stay afloat during the 2023 MVP’s two-month absence while recovering from knee surgery.

So, what are the options?

The Sixers could waive Reed, resulting in a projected $9 million in cap room, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. But without getting too in the weeds, trade-package scenarios with Reed exist where they could take back a player making roughly $15 million. Think somebody the caliber of wing Dorian Finney-Smith, who could be on the market as the Brooklyn Nets continue their rebuild after trading standout wing Mikal Bridges to the Knicks last week.

Any more returnees?

The Sixers entered Sunday with 11 unrestricted free agents.

So far, Oubre is back. But starting forward Tobias Harris, veteran forward Nico Batum, multi-skilled guard De’Anthony Melton, and reserve center Mo Bamba are all reportedly gone.

As of Monday night, here are the 2023-24 Sixers who remain on the open market:

Kyle Lowry: Could still be a backup point guard option on a veteran minimum deal, considering his deep connection to Philly and Sixers coach Nick Nurse.

Buddy Hield: A deadly long-range shooter who joined the Sixers at the trade deadline but did not not receive ample time to floor-space for Embiid. He eventually slipped out of the starting lineup, then the playoff rotation, before a breakout performance in Game 6 of the Sixers’ loss to the Knicks. After Sunday’s moves, he is likely too expensive to re-sign.

Cameron Payne: Another trade-deadline acquisition who is an instant-offense reserve guard. He could be available on a veteran minimum contract.

KJ Martin: Though not a consistent rotation piece after coming over in the James Harden blockbuster, the 23-year-old is an intriguing athlete and versatile defender. He now feels like a wild card to return.

Robert Covington: Would be an intriguing (and, likely, affordable) forward option if healthy, after a puzzling foot bone bruise caused him to miss more than four months to end the season.

Jeff Dowtin: An in-a-pinch guard option who initially signed a two-way contract before getting converted to a standard deal late in the regular season. The Sixers recently declined his team option for 2024-25.

Address power forward and reserve point guard

These are the clear positional priorities that need to be accounted for somehow, following the departures of Harris, Batum, and Melton and with uncertainty remaining about Lowry’s and Payne’s futures. Rebounding, along with complementary ballhandling and playmaking, are skills the Sixers still need.

If not satisfied through the above categories, some cheaper options at both spots are, coincidentally, familiar names.

At forward, what about Dario Saric, Marcus Morris Sr., or Haywood Highsmith? (One name without Sixers ties: Kyle Anderson.)

And at guard, what about Seth Curry?