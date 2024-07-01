Former Sixer De’Anthony Melton agrees to one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Warriors

De’Anthony Melton is leaving the Sixers, agreeing to a one-year, $12.8 million contract with the Golden State Warriors on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The new deal offers the 26-year-old Melton a chance to reestablish himself with a new team, after his 2023-24 season was derailed by a spine injury. Before that, he moved into the starting backcourt after the James Harden trade, and ranked among the league leaders in steals and deflections and averaged a career-best 11.1 points. But he played in only eight games after Dec. 30, with multiple setbacks following attempts to return.

This new deal, however, is still a raise on the $8 million Melton made last season. And it comes after the Warriors reportedly lost legend Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, and missed out on the opportunity to trade for Paul George before the Sixers agreed to sign the perennial All-Star wing to a four-year, $212 million max deal.

Melton’s departure is part of an extensive roster refresh for the Sixers, who entered Sunday with 11 unrestricted free agents. So far, they have retained Kelly Oubre Jr. on a two-year, $16.3 million deal, and also lost Tobias Harris to the Detroit Pistons and Nico Batum to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers also signed All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to a five-year, $204 million max extension, and added reserve big man Andre Drummond on a two-year, $10-plus million deal and sharpshooter Eric Gordon on a veteran’s minimum contract.

The Sixers acquired Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in a 2022 draft-night trade, and he immediately produced across the stat sheet as a sixth man and starter. He is one of the NBA’s more disruptive perimeter defenders, and is also a capable outside shooter, complementary ball hander and rebounder for his position. He averaged 3.7 rebounds, three assists, and 1.6 steals in 38 games last season.

Melton also played for the Phoenix Suns, after being drafted by the Houston Rockets (and current Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey) in 2019.

