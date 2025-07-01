Sixers end first night of free agency with very little buzz and even fewer signings

It wasn’t all that surprising that the 76ers were mostly quiet on the first night of NBA free agency.

Even before Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond exercised their player options, the team didn’t have enough salary-cap space to pursue high-priced difference makers. The focus instead has been on building around their Big Three of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George.

After close to four hours into free agency, they reached their first deal. Trendon Watford, a 6-foot-9 power forward, will receive a two-year, $5.3 million contract, according to sources. He can sign his deal after noon Sunday. Per a source, Watford’s acquisition makes it unlikely that post player Guerschon Yabusele will return.

Re-signing Yabusele and Quentin Grimes had been the Sixers’ priorities heading into free agency. But they knew bringing back Yabusele would be tough. And there’s a sense that it could take at least a few days before Grimes’ future will be determined.

Grimes, a combination guard, is seeking a deal worth $25 million per season. Since he’s a restricted free agent, the Sixers can match any offer sheet Grimes signs with another team. And if they were to match it, he would return to Philly.

The Sixers are determined to re-sign him and are prepared to spend beyond the second luxury tax threshold ($207.8 million) to retain players despite the severe penalties that come with those decisions.

Fully aware of that, Grimes could opt to wait until he receives his asking price, or close it, before signing an offer sheet. The high asking price could also deter another team from tying up a chunk of its free-agent money, knowing that the Sixers would match it two business days later.

In Watford, the Sixers acquired one of Maxey’s close friends. He is also viewed as someone who can play a key role in the rotation.

The Alabama native averaged career highs of 10.2 points and 2.6 assists to go with 3.6 rebounds and 20.8 minutes in 44 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season. Watford is a career 34.9% three-point shooter.

He had 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting to go with three steals in a 100-96 victory over the Sixers on Feb. 12.

The versatile forward is recognized for his playmaking skills and scoring around the basket. The Nets frequently utilized him as their primary ball handler last season.

Not bad for a player who began his career undrafted on a two-way contract with Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

However, he’s struggled with long-range shooting and is an inconsistent defender.

Flaws and all, this was the most prudent approach for the Sixers. With Jake LaRavia and Dorian Finney-Smith locked up, Yabusele is regarded as the NBA’s best available power forward in free agency.

LaRavia agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will get a four-year, $53 million deal to play for the Houston Rockets.

The Sixers only have a mid-level exception or 120% of the $2 million Yabusele received last season.

Because the Sixers don’t own his Bird rights, Yabusele was always expected to command more money from another team in free agency. It’s just a matter of him finding a suitable deal.

That’s fitting because free agency has been a waiting game for the Sixers thus far.