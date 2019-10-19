Because of injuries, the Turkish player made his second consecutive start in a 112-93 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. He didn’t put up his best offensive night, finishing with five points on 2-for-9 shooting -- including making 1 of 3 three-pointers. Korkmaz also finished with three rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and a turnover in 20 minutes, 58 seconds of action.