Sixers win back-and-forth affair against Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks

Of course, the game had some intrigue. That’s the 76ers’ way.

The struggling Atlanta Hawks came into Wells Fargo Center without two-time All-Star point guard Trae Young. They also were losers of four of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Sixers had their full allotment of players on what is one of the league’s deepest rosters.

Despite that, they had their hands full before escaping with a 125-114 victory Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers needed a late 15-0 run on a night when Joel Embiid finished with 38 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks. He remained in the game despite appearing to hurt his left knee in the fourth quarter.

The victory improved the Sixers to 14-7 on the season and marked their third straight home win after losing the previous three. Meanwhile, the Hawks (9-12) have now lost five of six and eight of their last 11 games.

In addition to Young (illness), Atlanta was minus Jalen Johnson (fractured left distal radius) and Mouhamed Gueye (stress fracture in right lower back).

Embiid made 12 of 24 shots and 13 of 15 free throws. Tyrese Maxey had 30 points and seven assists. Tobias Harris snapped out of his shooting slump with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting. De’Anthony Melton (15 points) and reserve Kelly Oubre Jr (11 points) were the Sixers’ other double-figurer scorers.

West Philly native De’Andre Hunter paced the Hawks with 24 points.

The Sixers blew a 14-point second-quarter lead thanks to an inability to make stops and costly turnovers. They battled back from a nine-point third-quarter deficit before seeing the lead seesaw.

While in pain, Embiid hit pair of foul shots with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left knotted the score, 109-109. Melton then scored on a breakaway layup to give the Sixers a two-point advantage 16 seconds later. Embiid’s 18-foot turnaround jumper gave the Sixers a 113-109 lead at the 2:31 mark. He added two more foul shots before Maxey drained a three-pointer. Melton added a foul shot and a dunk to cap the Sixers’ 15-0 run to make it a 121-109 game with 55.1 seconds left.

“I just twisted it,” Embiid said of his knee. “So we are going to talk about it and see how it feels. But I don’t know. I should be fine.”

Another 30-point night for Embiid

Embiid was coming off Wednesday night’s 50-point, 13-rebound, and seven-assist performance against the Washington Wizards.

With his wife and son in the front row during the first half, Embiid continued where he left off.

The reigning MVP scored the game’s first two baskets and went on to score six of Sixers’ first eight and nine of their first 14 points. His dominance didn’t stop him from making eye contact and smiling at his son, Arthur, during breaks in action.

Embiid finished the first quarter with 17 points and seven rebounds. He made 6 of 11 shots and 4 of 5 foul shots while playing the entire period.

Embiid checked back in with 5 minutes, 56 seconds left in the half. However, he missed all three attempts and was held scoreless in the second quarter.

The 7-foot, 280-pounder added 13 points in the third quarter. He added eight fourth-quarter points despite appearing to injure his knee under the basket during the period.

Bamba time

Reserve center Mo Bamba was on the floor at the start of the fourth quarter in place on Paul Reed. Bamba finished with no points on 0-for-1 shooting along with three rebounds an offensive foul before Embiid came back into the game with 6:41 to play. Reed had two points on 1-for-2 shooting along with four rebounds, but had three turnovers in 6:02.

No Young

The belief was Hawks would be at a huge disadvantage without Young.

The sixth-year veteran averaged 32.5 points and 9.9 assists and shot 41.4% on three-pointers in the last eight games. And he’s had some of his better games against the Sixers, averaging 25.1 points and 10.4 assists in 16 career matchups.

Without him, the Hawks went with a starting backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro was seated in front-row floor seats behind the basket near the Hawks bench. DiSandro, who went viral after his altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on Sunday night, was cheered from the crowd while being introduced on the Jumbotron.

Up next

The Sixers are off until Monday, when they entertain the struggling Wizards for the second time in three games. They won, 131-126, on Wednesday in Washington.