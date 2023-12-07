Joel Embiid’s 50-point night even impresses Sixers teammates: ‘I take my hat off to him’

When Joel Embiid walks onto the court, even players on the opposing NBA team stop and take notice.

A lot of times, that’s the result of seeing his 7-foot, 280-pound stature in person for the first time. And once the game begins, folks become amazed at the 76ers center’s footwork, power, athleticism, and shooting touch.

And it’s not uncommon for fans at road arenas to cheer for the reigning MVP, like they did Wednesday night as the Sixers played in front of 15,568 fans at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Embiid finished with 50 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in the Sixers’ 131-126 victory over the Washington Wizards. He made 19 of 29 shots and 11 of 13 free throws and stuck around to sign autographs before heading to the locker room.

That 50-point performance isn’t uncommon for the six-time All-Star. He’s tied with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for second since 2020 with six 50-point games. Bucks point guard Damian Lillard leads the NBA with 10.

As a 13th-year NBA veteran, Sixers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been teammates with some of the league’s elite players. He was a teammate of James Harden as a Houston Rocket. He joined forces with Kyrie Irving as a Boston Celtic. And he played alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as a Los Angeles Clipper.

“I’ve been around a lot of guys, from the Kawhis, the PGs, the James Hardens, the Kyries,” Morris said. “I don’t think I’ve been around a player like that — like just straight dominant from all areas of the court, and defensively, too.”

Morris notes that a lot of players focus on their offense. But since being a Sixer, the North Philly native said he’s noticed that Embiid puts his body on the line every night while trying to block shots and grab rebounds.

“I take my hat off to him,” Morris said. “But he’s definitely the best player that I’ve been around.”

Embiid is on pace to claim his third consecutive league scoring title, averaging a league-best 33.1 points through 17 games.

He’s also ranked fifth in rebounding (11.4) and ninth in blocks (1.8). And his career-best 6.6 assists per game rank 14th in the league.

After his latest performance, Embiid joins Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as players with the most 50-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist games on 60% shooting in the last 40 years. They each have four. He also joins Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in franchise history with five straight games of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Like Morris, Embiid and Chamberlain, arguably the greatest to ever play the game, were standouts at Kansas.

So Morris was jokingly asked who’s the best center to come out of KU.

“Wilt Chamberlain,” he said. “Joel is a [beast]. But Wilt Chamberlain, I have to go with Wilt. But definitely Joel, the [stuff] I am seeing, I can’t believe it. All the [stuff] he can do on a basketball court at that size, being able to be mobile like that, and still be a good defender. He got the MVP for a reason. I see it now.”

Tobias Harris’ shooting woes

While Embiid is drawing comparisons to all-time greats, teammate Tobias Harris is in the midst of shooting woes.

The standout power forward had a season-low six points on 3-for-9 shooting against the Wizards (3-17). This came after Harris missed his final eight shots in Friday’s loss to the Boston Celtics. The 31-year-old scored 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting that night.

Morris and Harris previously played together as Detroit Pistons, and their relationship goes back decades.

“So I tell him, it happens in the NBA, you know?” Morris said of the advice he would give Harris. “The good thing about it is you play another game the next day or the next few days. So you kind of like forget about that game. But at the same time, I can understand his frustration. He wants to play better. I mean, it’s a contract year for him. So a lot of other things go into that. A lot of guys behind him. So that’s another thing.”

Before his shooting slump, Harris was off to his best start as a Sixer. And even after struggling the last two games, the 13th-year veteran is still averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in the final year of the five-year deal he signed on July 10, 2019.

“But my thing to him is just stay in it, man,” Morris said. “Regardless of how it goes, it can turn around so fast. You are getting the minutes. You are still starting, which is extremely tough in the NBA. So he’s been around these guys for a while.

“So just sit down with your team, talk to them, figure out how you can fit yourself in, and just continue to play. You get the minutes. That [stuff] can turn around any time.”

Harris will get an opportunity to snap out of his shooting funk when the Sixers (13-7) entertain the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. This will be the teams’ second meeting of the season. The Sixers defeated the Hawks, 126-116, in Atlanta as part of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Nov. 17.