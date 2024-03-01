Tobias Harris breaks out of slump, leads Sixers to a much-needed 121-114 victory over Charlotte Hornets

A tweaked ankle didn’t stop Tobias Harris from leading the 76ers to a much-needed victory.

Harris finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds and got enough help to lead the Sixers past the Charlotte Hornets, 121-114, Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The power forward injured ankle early in the game while falling underneath the Hornets’ basket. He walked gingerly for a moment after getting up but remained in the game. Harris shook off the injury and looked nothing like the guy who struggled to find rhythm in his previous seven games.

» READ MORE: Reserve point guard Cameron Payne asked to be more aggressive in Sixers’ offense

Advertisement

The 6-foot-8, 226-pounder set the tempo by scoring 13 of his points on 5-for-7 shooting in the first quarter. He ultimately made 13 of 19 shots — including 5 of 8 three-pointers. Harris had averaged 12.6 points on 35.1% shooting — including 27.3% on three-pointers — in the last seven games.

His bounce-back game came at the perfect time.

The Sixers (34-25) had lost two straight and four of their last five games. This was just their fifth victory in their last 17 games. Meanwhile, the Hornets (15-45) extended their losing streak to three.

The Sixers went with a starting lineup of Harris, Buddy Hield, Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry, and Tyrese Maxey. It was the first time the Sixers used this lineup.

Bamba got the start in place of Paul Reed at center. With swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder soreness) out, Lowry got his first start since signing on Feb. 13.

The 18th-year veteran didn’t disappoint, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting — including 3-for-6 on three-pointers. Twelve of his points came after intermission.

He hit a pair of foul shot with 30.1 seconds left to give the Sixers a 119-114 cushion. Three seconds later, Maxey blocked Tre Mann’s dunk, and Lowry grabbed the rebound. After being fouled, Maxey hit a pair of foul shots to put the Sixers up seven points.

Maxey (33 points, six rebounds, and five assists), Hield (13 points), and Reed (11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks) also finished in double figures.

» READ MORE: Allen Iverson sculpture to be unveiled at 76ers Legends Walk

Charlotte rookie Brandon Miller (lower-back injury) did not play. Meanwhile, former Sixer Seth Curry suffered a game-ending leg injury in the fourth quarter. He had to be carried off the court.

Miles Bridges paced the Hornets with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Most Improved Player frontrunner

Maxey headed into Friday’s game averaging a career-best 25.9 points. That was 5.6 points more than what the standout point guard averaged last season. On Friday night, he led all scorers on 11-for-29 shooting

“He’s gotten better every year,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “I will go back to his rookie year or his second when they were at the trade deadline. They were looking to get one more guy. And there were all the rumors that they’ll get this guy or that guy, but everyone wanted him. I remember [former Sixers coach] Doc [Rivers] saying, ‘We are not giving this guy up. He’s going to be a star.’ ”

Maxey’s love for the game was the first thing that stood out to Clifford when he first faced him several seasons ago.

“He competes hard …,” Clifford said. “He plays at both ends of the floor.”

Relief for Hornets

This marked the third meeting this season between the Sixers and Hornets. The Sixers won the first two games, 135-82 and 97-89. Joel Embiid averaged 37.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in those games.

Clifford was a bit relieved that he didn’t have to game plan Friday night for Embiid, who is sidelined after meniscus surgery in his left knee.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid expects to rejoin the Sixers this season: ‘That’s the plan’

“We’re not doubling Joel every time he has the ball,” Clifford said. “The first time this year, I think he was 17 for 23 [from the field], mostly on jumpers. And the second time, I was like, ‘Well we just doubled him every time he touched the ball.’

“Joel Embiid and Maxey [are] the same way. When you’re getting ready, if you love the NBA, when you’re watching film, they are fun to watch. That’s like in the morning. And then by like 2:30, it’s like, ‘Holy [shoot].’ ”