Speaking of shooters, the Sixers look like they might have the makings of another one in their rookie point guard out of Kentucky. When Tyrese Maxey fell into the Sixers’ lap at the end of the first round, the assumption was that there were questions about his shooting. But that sort of scouting report does not jibe with what we’ve seen through seven games. Though Maxey entered Monday with only one made three-pointer in seven attempts, he has certainly looked the part, with a natural rhythm and quick release and soft touch. Against the Hornets, he knocked down two shots from behind the arc, one a quick catch-and-release knockdown off a feed from Ben Simmons.