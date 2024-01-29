Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey out against Blazers; Tobias Harris returns

PORTLAND, Ore.— The 76ers’ leading scorers will remain sidelined in Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Tyrese Maxey will miss his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. Joel Embiid will also miss his second straight game with left knee soreness.

However, Tobias Harris will return Monday after missing the past two games with the flu.

Embiid was a late scratch from Saturday’s 111-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets with left knee soreness. The Sixers athletic trainers didn’t like what they saw from the reigning league MVP during his pregame on-court warm-up and made the decision to shut him down for the day. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Embiid is averaging a league-best 36.0 points. He is also sixth in rebounds (11.4) and tied for 10th in blocks (1.8), and averages a career-best 5.8 assists.

Maxey is averaging career highs in points (25.7 per game), rebounds (3.6), assists (6.6), and steals (1.0).