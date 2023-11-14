Sixers’ Nicolas Batum to miss Pacers game Tuesday

Nicolas Batum will miss the 76ers’ Tuesday night game against the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center because of personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with left hip soreness. And this matchup will mark the second straight game forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss after sustaining a broken rib while being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night.

Batum, a forward, had missed games against the Toronto Raptors (Nov. 2) and Phoenix Suns (Nov. 4) for the same reason after being acquired on Nov. 1 with Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, and draft picks from the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster three-team trade that sent James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrušev to L.A. Petrušev was later traded to the Sacramento Kings.

Batum is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds in four games. Playing in place of Oubre, he got his first start of the season in Sunday’s 137-126 victory over the Pacers.

Embiid is the league’s second-leading scorer at 32.4 points per game. The reigning MVP also ranks sixth in rebounds (11.7) and eighth in blocks (2.1). Embiid was named the Eastern Conference player of the week Monday. He averaged 36.3 points and 12.5 rebounds in leading the Sixers to a 4-0 record over the past week.