More offseason drama: James Harden joins the list of unhappy Sixers through the years

The 76ers seemingly can’t get through a summer without a spectacle.

As if they didn’t have enough worries this offseason with James Harden’ desire to be traded, the Sixers had to hear the 10-time All-Star say Monday that the team’s president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, “is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

And it didn’t end there. Early Tuesday morning, Sixers forward P.J Tucker expressed support for Harden via his Instagram story: “I’m not acrobatic, I’m not flippin’ on my bros,” Tucker wrote about his close friend.

These comments came after the Sixers informed Harden’s agent over the weekend that they weren’t able to find a suitable trade for him. The point guard informed the team in June of his desire to be traded to his hometown Los Angeles Clippers.

Publicly, the Sixers do not appear concerned about Harden’s comments, saying they still expect him to show up for training camp in October. But this type of drama could have a negative effect on this season and beyond.

So what’s new in Sixers land?

A decade of dysfunction

It’s likely that no franchise in major sports history has been more dysfunctional over the last decade than the Sixers have been since the start of The Process in 2013. Offseason drama and/or questionable decisions have become par for the course. It’s also a reason that the team hasn’t been able to get over the second-round postseason hump.

Everyone compares this summer to the Ben Simmons’ situation from two summers ago. And with just case.

Back then, the star point guard demanded a trade and said he wasn’t coming to training camp. He made good on his word through almost all of the preseason before ending his 14-day holdout on Oct. 11, 2021, when he showed up for a COVID-19 test and entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

But this was a prolonged standoff, which became circuslike as Simmons never played for the team again before being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, 2022, ironically for Harden.

More drama for the franchise: It’s hard to forget when Bryan Colangelo resigned as Sixers president of basketball operations and general manager on June 7, 2018, ending a stunning nine-day saga that began when a website report tied him to damaging and anonymous Twitter accounts.

The Ringer published a report that linked Colangelo to five anonymous “burner” Twitter accounts that shared sensitive team information and criticized coach Brett Brown as well as Sixers players — including Joel Embiid.

However, in his resignation statement, Colangelo shifted all of the blame to his wife, Barbara Bottini. He said he never “purposefully” or “directly” shared sensitive, private, team-related information with his wife.

Colangelo’s tenure will be remembered for Twittergate and his trading up two spots to select Markelle Fultz first overall in the 2017 draft. Fultz, who experienced shooting woes, played only 33 games with the Sixers before being traded to the Orlando Magic on Feb. 7, 2019.

But Colangelo’s tenure was also marred by players voicing their displeasure with their situations.

On Sept. 25, 2016, the eve of the team’s media day for the 2016-17 season, Nerlens Noel told The Inquirer that he wanted clarity about his future. He spoke of his love for Philly and his Sixers teammates. But after three years of watching his team tank, after years of wondering how he fit in, Noel said he needed his situation to change.

At the time, the Sixers had what they thought were three starting caliber centers in Embiid, Noel, and Jahlil Okafor.

“I think it’s just silly ... this situation that we are in now with three starting centers,” Noel said. “With the departure of [former general manager and president] Sam Hinkie, I would have figured that management would be able to get something done this summer.”

‘I know I was shopped’

Noel stressed that he wasn’t speaking negatively about Embiid and Okafor. Nor was he speaking for them.

“Don’t get me wrong. We all get along great on the court and off the court,” Noel said. “But at the end of the day, it’s like having three starting quarterbacks. It doesn’t make any sense.”

According to sources, the 6-foot-11, 228-pounder’s comments came after his name came up in trade talks with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets. Another source said the Sixers were also in discussions with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

Colangelo later denied that the team had been shopping Embiid and Okafor. He said teams reached out to the Sixers about them.

“I know I was shopped,” Noel said.

Not only did he speak out about the logjam at center, Noel missed the first 23 games after knee surgery while he elected to rehabilitate his knee off-site. He was also critical of playing just eight minutes in one game and was briefly taken out of the rotation.

So in a somewhat expected move, the Sixers parted ways with Noel on Feb. 23, 2017. He was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut, and two second-round picks.

In a surprise move, the Sixers did not trade Okafor that day after being involved in trade discussions up until the 3 p.m. deadline.

Seeing how Nerlens’ exit strategy was a success, Okafor wanted a speedy divorce from the team at the start of the 2017-18 season.

He told Colangelo on Oct. 31, 2017, that he wanted to be bought out of his contract. That came after the Sixers declined to pick up Okafor’s contract for the 2018-19 season.

The Sixers, however, were unwilling to let him just walk out the door without getting anything in return.

“I tried to do everything the right way,” said Okafor, who appeared in just two Sixers games during the 2017-18 season. “I tried to be professional; I will continue to be professional. But at some point, I have to defend myself, and this is my career. I’m not sure if [Colangelo] cares about that. I think that’s evident at this point.”

On Dec. 7, 2017, the Sixers traded him, Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Trevor Booker.

The Sixers’ offseasons were also marred by questionable trades, highlighted by the four-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat on July 6, 2019.

So poor decisions, embarrassing movements, and disgruntled players wanting out has been the Sixers’ offseason norm for the last decade.

The only thing different is that Harden, the future Hall of Famer who was supposed to make things right, now wants out.