CLEVELAND — After being sidelined for nearly a month with a strained tendon in his right foot, 76ers star James Harden has a targeted return date set for Monday night against the Houston Rockets, a league source confirmed.

The point guard is scheduled to meet the team in Texas, where they’ll conclude their three-game road trip, the source said. The source added that Harden is eager to return to play.

The Sixers (12-9) will begin the trip Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. They’ll face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at the FedEx Forum.

The team is scheduled to be in Houston for two days before facing the Rockets (5-15). That will give Harden, who maintains a residence in Houston, two days to practice with teammates before the game.

Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers (13-8) will mark the 13th game Harden will miss with the injury.

The perennial All-NBA player suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 2. He is averaging 22 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds in nine games.

The game in Houston will be a homecoming for Harden and teammates P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and Montrezl Harrell, who all played for the Rockets. Harden is one of the team’s all-time best players. He won the 2018 MVP award and garnered three scoring titles during his nine seasons in Houston.