Tyrese Maxey sent a text to James Harden to check in on his teammate and friend. Shake Milton also reached out.

And then, the 76ers’ guards needed to move forward. Friday was their first full day navigating life without their perennial All-Star, starting with shootaround in preparation for their game against the New York Knicks.

That’s the Sixers’ reality for the foreseeable future, as Harden nurses a sprained foot tendon. The Sixers say the 33-year-old guard will be re-evaluated in two weeks, though a source confirmed to The Inquirer Thursday that Harden is expected to miss about a month after averaging 22 points, 10 assists (which ranked second in the NBA entering Friday) and seven rebounds in his first nine games.

“You feel for a guy like that, who worked extremely hard this summer to get back to where he’s been in the past,” Maxey said of Harden, who had battled hamstring troubles for parts of the previous two seasons. “His pride to be that guy again, you could tell he was becoming that. He was playing that way.”

Maxey and Milton are among the players whose roles are expected to shift in Harden’s absence.

Maxey, who entered Friday averaging 24.2 points per game on 51.6% shooting, will move back to a similar lead ballhandler position that he held to start last season before the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Harden. Maxey will be tasked with balancing that aggressive scoring with a bit more facilitating and helping teammates get the ball in their favorite spots on the floor.

Milton, who has played in shorter bursts during the Sixers’ past four games after beginning the season out of the rotation, is in line to see a minutes uptick that he expects will help him gain rhythm. De’Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz are also ballhandling options.

Yet Maxey stressed that one player cannot solely make up for Harden’s impact as a scorer and distributor for a Sixers team off to an inconsistent 4-5 start.

“I’m not James Harden,” Maxey said. “Shake’s not James Harden. Furk’s not James. We’ve just got to go out there and collectively try to make up for what he brought to the table and try to win games.

“We still have a deep roster. … Of course, you take a big chunk out, a piece of the cake like James, it’s still going to be hard. But we’ve still got to go out there and compete and trust each other.”

Embiid, Thybulle still questionable to play Friday

Joel Embiid was not on the floor at the Sixers’ practice facility when Friday’s shootaround opened to the media. And Maxey played it coy when asked if the All-NBA center had participated in the team workout after missing the past two games with flu-like symptoms.

“He may be in here,” Maxey said with a smile. “I don’t know. He’s 7-foot-2. … I’m here!”

Following Harden’s injury, Embiid’s return would be a significant lift. As of Friday afternoon, he was still listed as questionable to play against the Knicks. So was defensive wing Matisse Thybulle, who left Wednesday’s loss to the Wizards with a sprained ankle.

Melton, who missed Wednesday’s game with back stiffness, participated in Friday’s shootaround and was not listed on the Sixers’ injury report, signaling he is expected to return to play against the Knicks.