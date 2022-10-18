It’s been a long five months since the 76ers’ season ended in the second round of the NBA playoffs, cutting short a hopeful title run for Philly’s star-studded core. The encore starts Tuesday in a showdown with, fittingly, the reigning East champion and preseason title favorite Celtics, who have plenty of their own questions entering the 2022-23 season.

Here’s how we’re betting Tuesday’s contest, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction

76ers +3.5 (-110 BetMGM)

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction: The Analysis

There was a moment last year, however brief, that the 76ers looked like the best team in the NBA. After acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline, he and Joel Embiid won each of their first five games together – including four wins of at least 15 points – and helped the team rank fifth in net rating (+5.2) from the All-Star break through the end of the regular season.

Of course, injuries hindered this team late in the year and ultimately cost the Sixers in the playoffs. Yet the roster is as healthy on Tuesday as it’ll be all season, and that’s a problem for opposing teams. Embiid should once again be a terror down low following back-to-back runner-up finishes in the MVP race, and Harden showed glimpses of his old self down the stretch of last year’s postseason.

The biggest X-factor is Tyrese Maxey, a hot name in the Most Improved market after his scintillating performances in that playoff run. He feels like the missing piece in the backcourt that this team has sought for years to pair with Embiid, even if Harden isn’t at 100% of what we expected at last year’s deadline. Those two complement what is always among the toughest frontcourts to defend with Embiid and Tobias Harris imposing their will in today’s small-ball NBA.

The Celtics had the answers to such an attack last year behind their ultra-switchable rotation, but what version of this team will we see this year? Defensive anchor Robert Williams (knee) will miss the first half of the season following offseason surgery, and venerable veteran Al Horford – who, at 36, is older than coach Joe Mazzulla (34) – will be asked to carry a heavy load given this team’s limited depth at center.

Speaking of Mazzulla, that’s another open question: how much will carry over for this group under a new leader, whose only head coaching experience came at Division II Fairmont State? It’s impossible to know the impact this summer’s coaching saga had on the reigning East champs, but I wouldn’t want to be the one betting on this group gelling on day one.

The 76ers covered in three of four meetings when these teams met last year, and they pose a serious matchup issue down low for a thin Boston frontcourt. There are as many reasons to bet Philly here as to fade the C’s, which makes for a strong value play on opening night.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds (via BetMGM)

Celtics -3.5 (-110), moneyline -160

76ers +3.5 (-110), moneyline +135

O/U 216.5 (-110)

