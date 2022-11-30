CLEVELAND — The 76ers will have played 15 consecutive games with at least one starter sidelined after facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

But playing undermanned isn’t uncommon this season in the NBA. There were 92 players listed with injuries or ailments in the league’s Wednesday afternoon injury report. The Miami Heat had 12 players listed.

Cleveland was among those franchises, with All-Star center Jarrett Allen (back contusion) and forward Kevin Love (thumb fracture) set to miss their game against the Sixers.

Meanwhile, the Magic had numerous key players miss this weekend’s two-game series against the Sixers in Orlando. And the Hornets were without All-Star LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) and swingman Cody Martin (left knee procedure) against the Sixers on Nov. 23 at the Spectrum Center.

As for the Sixers, Wednesday marked the 13th straight game they were without James Harden (right foot tendon strain) and seventh minus Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture).

“I mean we squeezed three seasons into like one calendar year,” Georges Niang said. “It’s gonna take a toll. Guys are overworked and then you have the Olympics thrown into that. I think this is [the first] year where guys really have an offseason.

“But you squeeze so many games and seasons and travel into one, unless you’re really on top of your body … whenever you squeeze that many games in a period of time like that, you’re going to get hurt.”

The traditional NBA season and offseason was knocked out of whack because of the NBA’s COVID-19 shutdown during the 2019-20 season.

When the NBA returned to its normal 82-game schedule in 2021-22, parts of three seasons — the 2020 Finals, condensed 2020-21 season, and last season’s training camp and early preseason — were all played in the same calendar year.

Also, because of COVID-19, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were pushed back to the summer of 2021.

Players also train year-round, which could have contributed to wear and tear as well.

“It’s not like anybody is, knock on wood, breaking their leg,” Niang said. “But these are soft tissue injuries from being overworked...

“It’s not easy. But the reward is, if you take care of your body, you get to play more games. If you play more games, you win, get further and acquire stats.”

Tucker’s impact without scoring

P.J. Tucker has received criticism for failing to score a point in seven games heading into Wednesday’s contest. However, the Sixers were 6-1 in those games. Tucker averaged a plus-8 in those games. Prior to that, he was a plus-13 in 29 minutes, 45 seconds in a seven-point victory over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13.