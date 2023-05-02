Sixers shooting for first 2-0 Eastern Conference semifinals series advantage since 1985

BOSTON — A big opportunity has arrived for the 76ers — and it has the potential to become a rare accomplishment.

The Sixers have a chance to take a 2-0 Eastern Conference semifinal advantage for the first time in 38 seasons. They’ll look to accomplish that feat against the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. Wednesday at TD Garden.

With a 1-0 lead in hand in the best-of-seven second-round series, a Game 2 victory means the Sixers would return home to a commanding advantage. That could put the Celtics in desperation mode heading into Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday, respectively. A loss could mean the Sixers are in a serious battle and must do everything in their power to protect home court.

So what do the Sixers have to do in order to guard against being complacent when up 1-0 on the road in a hostile environment?

“We got to just win,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I don’t think about the 1-0. That’s over, at least for me, and that’s with our players. We got to focus on tomorrow. What does 1-0 get you? It gets you 1-0, I guess.

“But other than that, we have to be ready.”

The Sixers know the Celtics will make adjustments following Monday’s 119-115 outcome.

James Harden torched Boston with a game-high 45 points, tying a postseason career-high with seven three-pointers.

After yielding 71.8% shooting in the first half, the Sixers cooled off the Celtics by switching to a 2-3 zone defense. Boston All-Star guard Jaylen Brown only attempted three shots, making two, after intermission. He finished the game with 16 points. Meanwhile, Boston’s All-Star forward Jayson Tatum made just 3 of 10 shots in the second half. Tatum had a team-high 39 points.

“We got to believe that they are going to play better,” Rivers said. “And I talk about that all the time. The golf Tiger Woods thing. Like I expect them to play great and expect to win, yourself. That’s what we talk about every day.”

The Celtics want to manage the game better throughout. Boston had a 62-50 advantage with 3 minutes, 31 seconds before intermission. The Sixers closed out the half with a 13-4 run to cut the lead to three points.

“And obviously our late-game execution can get better when they are switching in different coverages and just waiting for us,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “I think it’s just honing in on what we are great at, and working to do it. At the same time on the defensive end, having a clear, concise decision of, is this what we’re living with and what we’re going to take away and clean up some areas where we got to get more physical.”

The Sixers don’t expect center Joel Embiid to return for Game 2, according to Rivers. The NBA MVP is sidelined with a sprained right knee. They’re not as concerned about his absence as much as one would think. And they’re 13-5 this season in games he’s missed.

“I think we take pride in playing without the big fella, as good as he is,” P.J. Tucker said. “I think it gives [others] an opportunity to step up and play. James can kind of do his thing. Tyrese [Maxey] is obviously really good. … Like everybody, literally, takes a little step up and [takes advantage of] that when he’s out. So it’s like a pride thing for us.”

Without Embiid, the Sixers posted their first Game 1 second-round series victory since 1986 on Monday. The Sixers eventually lost that 1986 series in seven games to the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time the Sixers opened a second-round series with a 2-0 lead, they ended up sweeping the Bucks in the 1985 conference semifinals.