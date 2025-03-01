Four ripple-effect questions after the Sixers shut down Joel Embiid for the rest of the season

Following Friday afternoon’s 76ers practice, coach Nick Nurse did not want to entertain the hypothetical that Joel Embiid would miss the rest of the season with an ongoing knee issue. Nurse also downplayed his desire for resolution, yet hinted the gathered media would “have something soon” regarding the former MVP’s status.

Some clarity did arrive a couple hours later, when the Sixers officially announced that Embiid was “medically unable to play” and would shut it down to “focus on treatment and rehabilitation … to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

No matter the plan Embiid and the Sixers ultimately choose, the effectiveness his body can eventually return to is the glaring, era-defining, big-picture question now facing this franchise. Yet Friday’s announcement does end this season’s saga of uncertainty, after Embiid played in only 19 games — and never more than four in a row — and visibly labored through significant stretches when he was on the floor.

These Embiid-less Sixers still have 24 regular-season games to play, beginning with Saturday’s home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Though the 20-38 Sixers still somehow entered Friday only 2 1/2 games out of the final play-in spot, it would not be surprising if they more earnestly shift toward tank mode to better their chances of holding onto their first-round draft pick.

Still, here are four questions about how the Sixers will utilize these final six weeks.

How will Tyrese Maxey approach his stretch run?

Too often this season, Maxey has been a real-life representation of the meme of John Travolta’s character in “Pulp Fiction,” raising his hands in confusion while searching for any other humans in an empty room.

Though Embiid’s frequent absence has been the most significant health issue for the Sixers this season, a multitude of injuries up and down the roster have thrust the star point guard into trying to organize and execute with constantly fluctuating lineups. He entered Friday ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.2 points per game), but did not make a second consecutive All-Star team because of his dip in shot efficiency and lack of team success.

Since an early-season mental funk, Maxey has vowed to be a positive force on the floor and behind the scenes. He will also continue working on navigating life as the No. 1 offensive option, and the variety of defensive coverages that arrive with such a distinction. Creating more synergy with Paul George should also remain a priority.

One thing, though: Maxey can keep developing without overloading his minutes, after entering Friday ranked second in the NBA in that category (37.9). Especially while still playing through a sprained right pinky finger, which on Friday Nurse said is causing the point guard to slightly adjust shooting mechanics to put less pressure on it.

And what about Paul George?

Earlier this week, George announced on social media that he is pausing recording his podcast in order to focus on basketball.

What can he actually salvage from his worst statistical season in more than a decade, causing cynical outsiders to already declare George’s contract one of the NBA’s worst? One might say the 34-year-old George should also call it a season and save his body for 2025-26. Yet rediscovering some semblance of rhythm, even in less-meaningful games, could be a worthwhile approach — at least for now.

As long as he is healthy enough to do so, of course. George’s season also has been peppered with injuries, causing him to miss time and play visibly hampered. He still has a splint protecting a torn pinky finger that has prompted him to take injections in order to play.

Though the 6-foot-8, 220-pound wing has flashed moments as a defensive roamer, George has most noticeably lacked the offensive explosion to get past defenders and to the basket. That eliminates an important element of his multi-layered scoring arsenal, which also made him one of the smoothest and most appealing players to watch throughout a terrific career.

If that decline is primarily a product of George’s age, alarm bells should sound for a Sixers team that last summer signed the perennial All-Star to a four-year, $212 million max contract. If it is more due to George’s lack of comfort and chemistry on a new team, and/or falling behind because of two early-season knee hyperextensions, then it is possible to have a more optimistic outlook about his potential with the Sixers.

The most silver of silver of linings is George has flashed more authoritative offense in recent games, including a 25-point effort in Tuesday’s loss at the New York Knicks.

Which role players get extended auditions for next season?

This is a prime opportunity to lean into the development of players such as rookies Justin Edwards, who recently had his two-way contract converted into a standard deal, and Adem Bona, who is now poised for heavy minutes at center. It is unfortunate that sharpshooter Jared McCain, who was an early NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner before sustaining a torn meniscus in mid-December, cannot be a part of that.

It is also a chance for the Sixers to get a continued look at rugged guard Quentin Grimes, whom they acquired at the trade deadline and will be a restricted free agent this summer. Ditto for Jared Butler, a young point guard who is still trying to establish himself and has puzzlingly been out of the rotation recently. Or even somebody like second-year wing Ricky Council IV, whose minutes — and effectiveness — have been sporadic throughout the season.

Two other names worth mentioning are Guerschon Yabusele and Kelly Oubre Jr., veterans who have been entrenched in the Sixers’ rotation all season. But Yabusele, a rare bright spot this season whom the Sixers opted to keep at the trade deadline, will be a free agent this summer. Oubre, meanwhile, has a player option in his contract that he could decline to test the market again this summer, following a season during which he has been reliable and productive.

Are Nick Nurse’s or Daryl Morey’s jobs at risk?

An outside belief often exists that there must be a fall guy for such a miserable season. And Nurse and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey are not completely absolved from blame for a tumultuous four months.

Though Morey’s front office hit on young players McCain and Edwards, it also leaned too heavily into veteran free agents who have overwhelmingly performed below expectations. Nurse, meanwhile, established his coaching reputation on schematic creativity, but has struggled to make these (albeit ever-changing) roster pieces work together.

The decision to shut down Embiid, though, likely makes it easier for the organization to write this season off as mostly horrible luck.