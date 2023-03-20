Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins second straight Eastern Conference player of the week award

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid was named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday for the second consecutive week and the fourth time this season.

The 76ers center averaged 35 points on 69.1% shooting to go along with 12.7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3.3 blocks as the team went 3-0 last week. Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis won his second consecutive Western Conference player of the week.

Embiid’s highlight was finishing with 38 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a 121-82 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Embiid sat out the fourth quarter.

In addition to winning last week’s award, Embiid won this season’s other conference player of the week honors on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. Monday marked the 11th player of the week honor of his career. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is the only player with more player of the week awards as a Sixer with 20.

Embiid is averaging a league-best 33.5 points. He’s ninth in rebounds (10.2) and sixth in blocks (1.7).

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley were the other East nominees.

The West nominees included Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

