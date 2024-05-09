Former Sixer Evan Turner believes Joel Embiid and Paul George would make a ‘soft’ pairing in Philly

The 76ers have been connected to Paul George, whose stalled contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Clippers have fueled NBA free agency rumors.

George, who can opt out of his deal this summer and become an unrestricted free agent, has been described as a target for the Sixers’ front office and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, per recent reports.

While the Sixers haven’t publicly expressed interest in George, the hypothetical move has its first critic. Former Sixer Evan Turner, who played with George in Indiana, said the pairing of George and Embiid would be “soft.”

He pointed to Joel Embiid’s postseason health problems and George’s inability to meet the moment for his skepticism.

“You know how soft that team’s going to be if he and Embiid go together?” Turner said on his podcast, Forward Progress, with former Sixer Andre Iguodala. “It’d probably be the most skilled duo ever since Kobe and Shaq; Embiid would be hurt and PG gone be Paul though.”

For context, George and Embiid are considered top 20 players in the NBA. ESPN’s latest player rankings placed them at Nos. 18 and 3, respectively. Both are perennial All-Star performers, and Embiid is a former MVP.

Yet each player has struggled in the postseason, and neither have reached the NBA Finals. In fact, this most recent postseason adds credence to Turner’s evaluation. George struggled with consistency in a first-round exit against the Dallas Mavericks and Embiid played through a left knee injury and Bell’s palsy in a loss to the New York Knicks.

But while Embiid was included in the critique, Turner’s most scathing criticism was reserved for George, as he suggested the six time All-NBA team performer wasn’t mentally tough.

“PG has a history of not showing up, which is an understatement,” Turner said. “I’ve never met a human that would let a media rumor drive his energy or personality. Somebody was like ‘He going to Philly’ and that [expletive] was like ‘I’m going to Philly.’”