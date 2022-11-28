Joel Embiid has been upgraded to questionable to play in the 76ers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center, after missing the past four games with a mid-foot sprain.

Starting forward P.J. Tucker, who left Sunday’s win at the Orlando Magic with left ankle soreness, is listed as probable to play against the Hawks. Wing Matisse Thybulle has also been upgraded to questionable to play Monday, after missing the past three games with ankle inflammation.

Embiid’s return would be a lift for a Sixers team that also has been playing recently without star guards James Harden, who has been out since Nov. 4 with a foot tendon strain, and Tyrese Maxey, who fractured his foot on Nov. 18. Embiid, the two-time MVP runner-up, is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the 12 games he has played.

The Sixers have performed well while shorthanded, winning six of their past eight games to improve to 11-9 entering Monday.