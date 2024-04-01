Sources say Joel Embiid will return from his knee injury as soon as Tuesday against the Thunder

All signs point to Joel Embiid returning to the 76ers as soon as Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sources said that Embiid practiced with the team during this weekend’s road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors to prepare to return against the Thunder. A source said the Sixers spent time on a game plan for Oklahoma City with Embiid during Friday’s shootaround before the Cavaliers game. Embiid looked great at practice while dominating teammates, sources add.

However, the All-Star center’s availability for Tuesday’s game could ultimately come down to how he feels before tipoff.

Embiid, 30, has been out since he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The reigning MVP had surgery Feb. 6.

The Sixers originally said that Embiid was on pace to return in the first or second week of April. The timeline to return from an injury like Embiid’s is typically four to six weeks. However, the team gave him an eight-to-10-week timeline.

Eight weeks from his surgery is Tuesday, just in time to face Thunder (52-22), who lead the Western Conference standings.

After Tuesday, the Sixers will embark on a three-game road trip against the Miami Heat (Thursday), the Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday) and San Antonio Spurs (Sunday). Then, they’ll conclude the season with a three-game homestand vs. the Detroit Pistons (April 9), the Orlando Magic (April 12) and the Brooklyn Nets (April 14).

The Sixers (40-35) are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with seven games remaining. They’re 1½ games behind the seventh-place Heat and two games behind the sixth-place Indiana Pacers. The Sixers are on pace to participate in the Play-In Tournament on April 16-19 for a chance to compete in the playoffs.

The top six conference finishes automatically qualify for the postseason. The teams that finish seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th will compete in the play-in tourney for the two remaining playoff spots.

In 34 games, this season, Embiid has averaged 35.3 points along with 11.3 rebounds 1.8 blocks, and a career-best 5.7 assists in 34 minutes.

The Sixers are 26-8 in games Embiid has played this season. They are 14-27 without him.