What’s working well for Joel Embiid?

The 76ers center has scored 30 or more points in 11 of his first 17 games. He is averaging 32.2 points going into Sunday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid isn’t qualified to be among the NBA’s scoring leaders due to not playing in at least 70% of the Sixers’ games. But he’s close, having played in 68% of his team’s first 25 games. And if he keeps up this pace, he’ll likely be in contention for a second straight scoring title.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić is the scoring leader at 32.9 points, followed by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.9) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8).

But Embiid showed that he might be the league’s most unstoppable player by dropping 101 points inside 24 hours in victories over the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz on Nov. 12 and 13.

» READ MORE: An experienced Sixers squad has struggled in clutch situations lately. What gives?

He had 59 along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks in the Sixers’ 105-98 victory over the Jazz on Nov. 13. Twenty-six points and five blocks came in the fourth quarter. Embiid also had four games of at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists this season, the second most in the NBA.

So what’s working well for the five-time All-Star?

“I don’t know,” he said. “Just trying to dominate every single game, both offensively and defensively.

“I think I’m a better player than I was the last year or two. You can see with the stats and stuff. And I think, I just feel so much better. It just feels like the game has really slowed down.”

Embiid is also averaging 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.6 blocks and 4.3 turnovers going into Sunday’s game. Last season, Embiid averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.5 blocks and 3.1 turnovers.

“I’ve seen everything on the basketball court as far as guys guarding me,” Embiid said. “But I’m not perfect. I still make a lot of mistakes. But that comes with the burden of trying to make things happen. I haven’t been able to take care of the ball the way that I want to. I got to do a better job of that.”

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: Tobias Harris’ trade market, Joel Embiid’s supporting cast and more

Embiid committed a season-high seven turnovers in Friday’s 133-122 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. That came after he turned the ball over five times in a 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.

“I have a long way to go as a player and a teammate,” he said. “But I feel good. I just feel like every single day, trying to come in and learn something new. Seeing the way every single team guards me from night to night. Try to adjust and try to do it on the fly, And I feel like that’s been a big change.”

Harden in elite group

James Harden has 6,506 assists going into the Hornets game. He joins Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to accumulate 23,000 points and 6,500 assists.