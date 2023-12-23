Inside Sixers: Patrick Beverley’s holiday gift, the legend of Little Caesars Arena, and more

As Nick Nurse took a seat for his press conference following Friday night’s 76ers win over the Toronto Raptors, he let out a quiet “ev’ry-body” to the tune of “Here Come the Sixers.”

When asked if he now appreciates the song played as the clock ticks down on every Sixers home victory, Nurse acknowledged “it’s catchy.”

The first-year coach (and music buff) now has notable experience on the winning side, after all.

Friday’s victory came against Nurse’s former team — which he said is still “weird” to face — and was powered by 30-point performances from Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. The Sixers are now 20-8, ahead of their first extended road trip of the season that begins in Miami on Christmas night.

Here is a collection of behind-the-scenes moments that peppered the past two weeks:

Pat Bev’s holiday gift

As 10 honor roll students from the New Options More Opportunities (NOMO) Foundation gathered inside a Philly Snipes store, one noticed the special guest as soon as he walked in.

“That’s Patrick Beverley!” the teenager said.

The Sixers’ reserve guard was on hand to help gift a holiday shopping spree — which started at $500 for each student before Beverley bumped it to $1,000 — to the participants in the non-profit organization, whose mission, according to its website, is to “provide young people throughout the community with a safe space to develop positive life skills and nurture their potential to break the cycle of poverty, imprisonment and homelessness.”

The students had 30 minutes to grab apparel ranging from sneakers, to sweatsuits, to accessories, with Beverley there to offer recommendations.

A swift bond has already formed between Beverley and Philly, a city that particularly appreciates players who embody its passion and tenacity. He immediately endeared himself by taking a local pottery class on his first day as a Sixer. Since then, he has tried out the restaurant scene and crossed paths with a variety of people who have contributed to him “catching a real good vibe here.”

And though the Sixers set up Beverley’s Snipes appearance as part of their Season of Giving initiative, it was Beverley’s latest example of connecting. At one point, he demonstrated to one student how to properly lace up his new shoes. Another was excited to tell Beverley that she made her basketball team.

“They remind me of me when I was growing up,” Beverley said. “So much energy. So much wisdom at a young age. And that’s what cities do to you. It’s not only the parents raising the kids — but the city, also.

“So that’s why it’s important to be solid in the community. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. Regardless of their environment, to make the honor roll, that’s always impressive.”

A pep talk

As a frustrated KJ Martin misfired on a three-pointer during warm-ups before a Dec. 6 game at the Washington Wizards, a familiar voice offered encouragement.

“Don’t forget to keep your hands open and feel the ball,” assistant coach Rico Hines said. “That’s gorgeous right there. That’s a good shot. Don’t get so mad.”

Martin has been working with Hines, the Sixers’ head of player development, during the summer in Los Angeles for about six years. Now, the fourth-year wing (and son of former NBA player Kenyon Martin) acknowledges it is a little different having Hines part of his everyday NBA routine. But it allows them to continue building on their goal to make his jumper more consistent, and to solidify go-to dribble moves to use his athleticism to get downhill to the basket.

“He’s super motivating,” Martin said of Hines, whose summer pick-up games have become a staple for NBA players. “And you always want somebody like that in your corner, obviously. I feel like I’m hard on myself. I want to make every shot.

“Just having somebody like Rico that’s been with me for a while — and seeing year after year how much I got better — still motivating me at this point is big for me.”

Martin got an unexpected opportunity to translate some of that work to the court in Wednesday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, when Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington were out and De’Anthony Melton exited the game late in the first half with a thigh bruise. Though his stat line read three points in seven minutes, Martin earned praise from Nurse and teammates for guarding All-Star Anthony Edwards and playing the “dunker” spot under the basket on offense.

Dine and dash

Players and staff members rarely make appearances inside an arena’s meal room. But they did in Detroit.

That’s because none match up to the spread at the Little Caesars Arena, which now has a legendary reputation around the league.

The name is certainly a clue as to why. Yet in addition to pizza slices and cheesy bread — which are somehow far superior to orders from a typical Little Caesars — it offers a more traditional meal (meat, pasta, salad) along with stadium concession-type food such as hot dogs, nachos and soft-serve ice cream.

And even the Sixers could not resist.

Before taking the floor for pregame warm-ups, Hines and head strength and conditioning coach Ben Kenyon loaded up. Assistant Matt Brase later walked down the hall with pizza and chicken wings. Reserve wing Danuel House Jr. even stepped out of the locker room to show teammate Jaden Springer the room.

When House walked back with two slices of pepperoni pizza, he called it “special.”

Quotable

Beverley following Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls: “It’s the point of the season where … body doesn’t feel great, but you’ve still got to play through it. It’s dark outside at 4 o’clock, but you still got to play through it. You go outside, it’s raining, you’ve still got to play through it. It’s just that time of the season, and for me, it’s the best time. That’s where you see the most growth.”