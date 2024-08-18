Will Joel Embiid return to Team USA for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles?

Is Joel Embiid one-and-done in representing Team USA in the Olympics?

After winning a men’s basketball gold medal on Aug. 10 in Paris, the 76ers star center hinted he could play for another country for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a good experience,” Embiid said of the Olympics. “It’s been a grind, being away from home and family for a few weeks. But the group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city, and the next one is LA.

“It might be with Team USA. It might be with Cameroon.”

Embiid, 30, is from Cameroon and moved to the United States at 16 to pursue his basketball dream. Having received his United States citizenship, he chose to play in the Paris Olympics for Team USA over France, which had granted him naturalized citizenship in 2022.

There are some factors that could prevent him from playing for his home country. Now that Embiid has played for Team USA in a senior men’s tournament, he needs a waiver from FIBA and USA Basketball to play for another country.

But playing for Cameroon would be his best bet.

If we’re being honest, Embiid’s Team USA experience mostly was underwhelming.

He reported to training camp out of shape and struggled in the exhibition games. It also didn’t take long to realize Embiid is unfamiliar with FIBA rules. Nor does the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder’s style of play mesh well with the international game.

Embiid didn’t play in Team USA’s 103-86 victory over South Sudan.

“This is the fastest team in the tournament we’re going to play,” coach Steve Kerr said of benching the starter, who appeared a step slow in the Olympics. “We wanted to match up. They made 14 threes against us [in an exhibition game] in London. The whole game [in the Olympics] was going to be about switching and staying in front of people.”

Yet, the 2023 NBA MVP played a key role in Team USA rallying to beat Serbia, 95-91, in the semifinals. Embiid scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep, along with four rebounds, two assists, and one block in nearly 27 minutes.

“Joel was everything; made every big shot,” LeBron James said of Embiid.

However, Team USA’s other two centers — Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo — were far more impactful throughout the Olympics. That gap could widen in L.A., considering Embiid’s injury history and that he’ll be 34.

Perhaps that’s why he wasn’t listed on NBA.com’s projected roster for the Los Angeles Olympics. The website predicts that Chet Holmgren and Jaren Jackson Jr. will join Adebayo as Team USA’s bigs.

And based on what we saw in Paris and what we know about Father Time, it’s obvious why Embiid is not projected to be on the next USA Olympic team. That’s why playing for Cameroon would be his best bet.

But competing in a second Olympics should be far from his focus, at least not for the next few seasons.

The Sixers are a legitimate contender to win the 2024-25 NBA title after acquiring Paul George this summer to form a big three with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

George signed a four-year, $211.5 million maximum-salary contract. Maxey inked a five-year, $203.8 million max contract this summer. And Embiid is eligible for a three-year extension worth $193.5 million in addition to the $106.6 million he’s set to make over the next two seasons.

By signing an extension, Embiid would be locked up through the 2028-29 season.

Embiid would make $59.7 million (2026-27), $64.5 million (2027-28), and $69.3 million (2028-29) during the three years of a new extension.

Being eligible to obtain that type of money, combined with George and Maxey’s contracts, puts pressure on the Sixers to win an NBA title. As a result, Embiid’s focus needs to be on staying healthy and playing at a high level for the Sixers.

At this stage, that’s the only thing that matters.