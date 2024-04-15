Sixers’ Joel Embiid will be named to Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics

Joel Embiid will officially be named to Team USA basketball’s latest version of the “Dream Team“ in the near future.

A source confirmed that the 76ers center is among 11 players named to the national team roster for this summer’s Paris Olympics. This comes as no surprise. Embiid informed USA Basketball’s managing director, Grant Hill, on Oct. 5 in Fort Collins, Colo., that he would play for the team.

NBA standouts Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, and Anthony Davis will reportedly join him. The team may keep an open roster spot.

Embiid chose Team USA over France.

“It was tough, obviously,” Embiid said of his decision back in October. “I love all three options with my home country, which I love a lot. But I really wanted to participate in the Olympics. That’s been my goal and my dream.”

Another deciding factor was that his son, Arthur, is an American. In the past few years, every decision he’s made has centered around family.

The 30-year-old is the reigning league MVP and a seven-time All-Star. He averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 39 games this season. Embiid returned on April 2 after missing being sidelined two months following a procedure for a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Embiid finished with a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds and five assists to lead the Sixers to a 133-123 victory on Jan. 22 at the Wells Fargo Center. He surpassed Wilt Chamberlain’s previous record of 68 points.

The performance marked the first time in NBA history that a player had registered at least 70 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game.