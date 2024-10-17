Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. is trying to be “water” while playing within the flow of each game

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s role, a season ago, was to remain aggressive while playing off of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

How does the 76ers guard envision his role being this season?

Advertisement

“I don’t know, man,” he said. “I just try to be water. I just go with the flow of each game. You guys know what I can do.”

Oubre has shown that he can play with the ball in his hands. He’s also displayed an ability to play off the ball.

» READ MORE: KJ Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr. lead undermanned Sixers to a preseason rout over Brooklyn Nets

“At the end of the day, I just want to kind of flow with everybody,” Oubre said. “If anybody needs help or if I need to be a secondary ball handler, I can do that as well. So just being able to be coach’s swish army knife is kind of what I want to do.

“I’m just happy to be one of the guys that we got and happy to be here.”

One gets the feeling that the Sixers have a mutual feeling.

Oubre could be the team’s most impactful player outside of the big three of Embiid, Maxey and newcomer Paul George.

He finished with a game-high 18 points on 5-for-8 shooting — including going 2-of-3 on three-pointers in Wednesday’s 117-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. Like most of the starters, Oubre only played in the first half.

» READ MORE: Sixers rookie Jared McCain being evaluated for a concussion after hard fall in preseason game vs. Nets

The 6-foot-7, 203-pounder is averaging 13.5 points while shooting 51.5% while playing in four of the Sixers’ five preseason games. His 54 total points rank third on the team behind Jared McCain (64) and Maxey (57).

The nine-year veteran averaged 15.4 points last season, his first with the Sixers.

Oubre, who has played for five NBA teams, looks more comfortable this preseason than any other season during his career.

“The one thing I do is I’m going to always be myself,” he said. “I know that I have to play a role. I don’t consider myself a role player. I just consider myself as that extra piece. So I just try to flow. I want to be one of those guys, of course. So I just want to show the fit well with any of those guys that I’m put [in the lineup] with.”

With that said, Oubre knows his role will materialize over time.

But the 28-year-old has matured over the years, as has his game.

» READ MORE: Nick Nurse, Iowa’s favorite son, returns to the state that shaped him as a champion and citizen of the world

So the days of going up and down the court 100 mph is a thing of the past. Now, he’s trying to pick up tips from George, who can play with pace and slow it down.

Oubre is also aware that Embiid can score at will, while Maxey is “super fast” and can slow it down, too.

On nights when at least one of the big three are off, Oubre knows he’ll be asked to help carry the offensive load. But when all three are available, his job will include roaming around, crashing the boards and also being a space setter.

“I’m here for that, man,” he said. “I’m just here to be whatever they need me to be that night. And you know it’s going to be a long season. So it’s going to change a lot. But change is OK.”