Answer: Thanks for the question Michael. In answering that question my guess would be never. OK, there could be a day that he is traded but it’s difficult to see it in the near future. No doubt this question came as a result that he missed the second scrimmage with the calf injury. Embiid remains one of the players in the NBA who can carry a team on his back. If you doubt it, just ask him. He turned 26 in March, is just really entering his prime and is a three-time All-Star. Embiid is signed with the Sixers for three more seasons after this one. People say that the Sixers can get a bundle for Embiid, but a team rarely receives equal value when trading an All-Star. Yes, the injuries are a concern, but for one of the major difference makers in the NBA, it doesn’t appear Embiid will be changing addresses anytime soon if at all.