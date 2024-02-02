Sixers Mailbag: ‘What’s the biggest hurdle to jump in order to be successful in the playoffs this year?’

SALT LAKE CITY — The 76ers are battling through injuries.

Joel Embiid is, once again, on the shelf with a knee injury. De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington haven’t played in a while. Nico Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. also missed their second consecutive games on Thursday. And they are just three of the many Sixers who have recently been sidelined with injuries and ailments.

Despite that, the Sixers were able to snap a four-game losing streak with a 127-124 victory over Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. That contest was the fifth and final game of their nine-day road trip.

How many players on the Sixers roster will be moved before the Feb. 8 trade deadline to get the team on the right track and bolster their chances for a deep postseason run?

We will get a definite answer in the next several days. But in the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: What’s the biggest hurdle we have to jump in order to be successful in the playoffs this year? —@SixersShowYo

KP: Thanks for the question. I would have to say health is the most obvious one. However, I’m going to assume you’re asking this question believing the Sixers will be healthy in the postseason. With that, I’m going to say Tobias Harris must be impactful in order for the Sixers to be successful in the playoffs. He’s the X-factor.

The power forward has to play at a high level because you assume Embiid and Maxey will. But the Sixers are going to need a third guy to step up. The other players, including Nico Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Paul Reed, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Patrick Beverley, are good role players. But the biggest factor and hurdle would be Harris if the Sixers roster remain intact.

Q: Do you think free agents choose other locations over Philly, max contract FAs? —@aosplayo

KP: I appreciate the question, Jon. To answer your question, yes I do. In the past, the Sixers have been unstable. They are on their fourth coach since the start of the 2013-14 season. They’re also on their fifth different top executive during that time. That could be perceived by a free agent that ownership is impatient. Plus, you have teams like the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat being more preferred destinations. Everyone wants to get to Miami, while the Lakers and the Knicks are big-market teams.

And you can’t discount the uncertainty surrounding Embiid’s health and long-term future with the team. Philly isn’t a bad place. It’s just not one of the top markets max players consider.

Q: If Joel is out for an extended period of time, do the Sixers have enough for this to still be the year? —@stripedtshirtz

KP: Thanks, Allllie. Yes, they’ll still have enough in the postseason if everyone is healthy at that time. They just have to make the playoffs. Look at Miami last season. The Heat almost didn’t get past the NBA play-in tournament round. But everything came together, leading to them advancing to the NBA Finals. If everyone’s healthy for the playoffs, the Sixers will always have a chance.

Q: What’s your thoughts on the Sixers trading many of their assets to acquire Mikal Bridges? He hits needs for this year and beyond. Thoughts? —@bsnallg1

KP: Thanks for the question, Bryan. The Sixers can try to get the standout small forward. They’ll just have no shot to get him unless they trade Tyrese Maxey and a bunch of picks. The Nets would be foolish to make any other deal with the Sixers. The former Villanova standout and Philly native is Brooklyn’s best player. I don’t see them making him available.