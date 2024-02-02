Newly-minted NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey scores career-high 51 points to lead Sixers over Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — One could say Tyrese Maxey was looking for some redemption for poor shooting from the last game the 76ers point guard played in.

Or one could argue that Maxey was focused on snapping the Sixers’ season-worst four-game losing streak. Or that this was the 23-year-old’s way of celebrating being named to his first NBA All-Star team hours earlier.

Whatever the motivation, Maxey dominated from the start of Thursday’s 127-124 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. The 23-year-old scored 51 points as the Sixers (30-17) snapped to a four-game losing streak.

The Sixers improved to 4-8 in games without Joel Embiid, who’s currently sidelind with an injured lateral meniscus in his left knee.

“After big fella [Embiid being out] and the four games that we lost on this trip, we need this dub,” Maxey said. “And it was an emotional win for us. I’m glad we got it.”

Tobias Harris gave the Sixers a 125-122 lead with 5.9 seconds left. But Mo Bamba and John Collins both received technicals after they had to be separated after a break in action.

After play resumed, Jordan Clarkson was fouled and hit both free throws to close the game to one point. The Sixers called a timeout with 5.1 seconds left. After the timeout, Maxey received the inbounds pass and was fouled with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Maxey made both free throws to give his him 51 points and break his previous career high of 50 points, scored on Nov. 12 against the Indiana Pacers.

“He was out there acting like he was snubbed, huh?” Harris said, joking like Maxey didn’t make the All-Star team. “Nah, he was balling. He got us going early on, created energy for us making big shot after big shot. And from there we were kind of just able to get some momentum in the second half, and we just stuck with it.”

Harris added 28 points and seven assists. Lauri Markkanen paced the Jazz (24-26) with 28 points.

Maxey’s night

Maxey scored the Sixers’ first 10 points en route to finishing with 18 points in the first quarter. He finished with 32 at the half, and had 43 through three quarters.

Maxey made 17 of 27 shots, including 7 of 9 three-pointers, along with two rebounds and an assist.

“I just wanted to be aggressive, extremely aggressive,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, if I’m going to be out here, I got to go out. Go out for my teammates.’ So honestly, we just tried to get a W. Do whatever it took to get a dub.

“I’m proud of a few guys. Pat Bev came in cold turkey and hit a three [in the fourth quarter], got a big rebound. Mo Bamba was huge tonight, got [three] blocks. He was huge, great... And of course Jaden Springer was huge on Jordan Clarkson. Tobias Harris hit big shots.”

But for Maxey, this was a solid bounce-back game from his last performance, Jan. 25′s 134-122 road loss to the Indiana Pacers. In that game, he scored 22 points on 7-for-17 shooting — including making just 1 of 8 three pointers. The fourth-year player also was minus-29 in 28 minutes, 30 seconds of action.

Maxey sprained his left ankle against the Pacers, causing him to miss the next three games of the road trip. With Embiid sidelined on Thursday, he returned just in time.

No Embiid or Batum

Embiid, the reigning MVP, missed the first of at least two games until the Sixers finalize his treatment plan for an injured lateral meniscus injury in his left knee.

Nico Batum also missed his second game with left hamstring tightness. This was also the second consecutive game that reserve Marcus Morris Sr. was sidelined with left foot plantar fasciitis.

As a result, Danuel House Jr. got his second straight start at small forward in place of Batum. Reed started at center with Embiid sidelined. The duo joined Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre. Jr., and Maxey in the starting lineup.

Harris returned after missing the previous two games with the flu.

Up Next

The Sixers traveled home Thursday night after closing out a four-game road trip. They host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in their first home game since Jan. 22. The Nets are 19-28 after suffering a 136-120 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Brooklyn is led by former Villanova standout and Philly native Mikal Bridges. The small forward, who was drafted by the Sixers, averages 21.9 points along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steal. Former Sixers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons is averaging 7.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in seven games with six starts this season.