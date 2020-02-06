Without him, this is still a team capable of contending in the East. The Heat got better defensively with the addition of Andre Iguodala. Granted, he is now 36 and doesn’t move as well as his early days with the Sixers, but he has competed in five straight NBA Finals, winning three of them with Golden State. Even though Iguodala hasn’t played this year after he was dealt to Memphis, he has fresh legs. If he limits his three-point attempts, which sometimes get out of hand, he makes Miami a much stronger defensive team. Iguodala is somebody who can guard Tobias Harris or at times Ben Simmons when playing the Sixers.