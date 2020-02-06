Things looked so promising after the 76ers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 121-109 on Christmas Day. Entering the game, the Bucks had won three in a row and 21 of 22.
The Sixers were even more dominant than the final score indicated, and it appeared to be a game that would give the Sixers some needed momentum. Instead, they promptly lost four straight games on a post-Christmas road trip. The Sixers haven’t found their footing since.
The Sixers’ record is 8-10 since that win over the Bucks. Milwaukee is 16-2 since that day.
This will be the Sixers’ second game of the season against the Bucks and the final contest of a four-game road trip. The Sixers are 0-3 on the trip, losing to Atlanta, Boston, and Miami by a combined 62 points following Monday’s 137-106 loss to the Heat.
Milwaukee is coming off Tuesday’s 120-108 win at New Orleans. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds.
PROBABLE STARTERS
SIXERS (31-20)
12 Tobias Harris SF 6-9 19.0 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
42 Al Horford PF 6-9 12.3 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.1 ppg. 12.1 rpg.
18 Shake Milton SG 6-5 6.8 ppg. 1.4 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.7 ppg. 8.2 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (seventh season, 209-334)
Injury report: Josh Richardson (left hamstring strain) is out.
BUCKS (43-7)
22 Khris Middleton SF 6-7 20.3 ppg., 5.9 rpg.
34 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF 6-11 30.1 ppg., 13.2 rpg.
11 Brook Lopez C 7-0 10.3 ppg., 4.6 rpg
9 Wesley Matthews SG 6-4 7.4 ppg., 1.4 apg.
6 Eric Bledsoe PG 6-1 15.4 ppg., 5.2 apg.
Coach: Mike Budenholzer (second season with Milwaukee, 103-29; overall, 316-226)
Injury report: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right shoulder contusion) is probable.
Milwaukee owns a 109-102 all-time advantage.
That was the aforementioned 121-109 Christmas Day home win over the Bucks. Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds and played great defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo. The NBA’s reigning MVP, Antetokounmpo shot just 8 for 27 in scoring 18 points. He had a rating of minus-18.
Friday: Memphis Grizzlies at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday: Chicago Bulls at Sixers, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Tuesday: Los Angeles Clippers at Sixers, 7 p.m., TNT
Feb. 20: Brooklyn Nets at Sixers, 8 p.m., TNT
Feb 22: Sixers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m., ABC