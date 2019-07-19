Take the Celtics, for starters. It was only two years ago that Boston walloped the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semis without Kyrie Irving. As talented as Irving is, the Celtics are replacing him with a guard whom the Sixers have struggled mightily to defend in Kemba Walker. In Jayson Tatum, they have a third-year wing who will only continue to grow on both ends of the court. In Gordon Hayward, they have a player who averaged nearly 22 points per game and shot 40 percent from three-point range in 2016-17 and who will have an entire offseason to focus on his game rather than his comeback from a devastating leg injury. They have one of the best coaches in the game, and plenty of flexibility to make the sort of in-season trade that can alter the conference’s balance of power. Is Boston well behind the Bucks and the Sixers in terms of talent? Sure. But the schadenfreude that has been enjoyed at their expense seems, at best, premature.