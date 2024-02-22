Sixers grades: Tyrese Maxey excels, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba struggle, Nico Batum is rusty

The 76ers lost to the New York Knicks, 110-96, on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are my grades from the game:

Center: D-

Paul Reed played hard against the Knicks. However, the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder had a tough time matching up against New York’s size in terms of rebounding.

Mo Bamba got a quick hook after missing a couple of easy bunnies. Coach Nick Nurse decided to go with a small-ball lineup, rather than go back to the 7-footer.

Forwards: D

Tobias Harris had a rough outing. He was unable to find a rhythm with the Sixers unable to get into their offensive sets. As a result, the standout power forward had just seven points on 3-for-9 shooting.

Nico Batum also had a rough outing in his first game back after being sidelined with a strained left hamstring. The small forward had zero points and didn’t attempt a shot. He also finished with more fouls (five) than rebounds (three) and assists (one) combined.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was aggressive and provided a much-needed spark that Sixers were unable to take advantage of from the bench.

KJ Martin made an impact on the defensive end. The young forward continues to show that he can become a contributor.

Ricky Council IV didn’t do much in 4 minutes, 9 seconds of action. He missed both of his foul shots and grabbed two rebounds.

Guards: A-

Tyrese Maxey tried to will the Sixers to victory. Unfortunately, he had very little help on a night he scored 35 points. Eighteen of his points came in the third quarter.

Buddy Hield missed a lot of easy shots at the rim. He also had a tough time on defense.

Cameron Payne had an awful turnover after he first checked in. However, he responded with solid play.

Kyle Lowry showcased his North Philly toughness. The 18-year veteran, making his Sixers debut, finished with 11 points and five assists on a night he returned to the game after receiving stitches on his forehead laceration.

