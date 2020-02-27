It couldn’t get much worse for the 76ers in Wednesday’s 108-94 loss in Cleveland to the Cavaliers.
The Sixers not only lost the game, but saw three-time all-star center Joel Embiid leave the game for good late in the first quarter with a left shoulder sprain.
Embiid said after the game he would know more following a Thursday MRI.
Thursday evening the Sixers (36-23) return to the court to host the New York Knicks, a team with the identical 17-41 record as the Cavaliers. This season the Sixers have won all three games against the Knicks, by a combined total of just 14 points.
The Sixers can take solace that they are 27-2 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Knicks are also playing the second of a back-to-back after coming off Wednesday’s 107-101 loss at Charlotte. It was the Knicks’ fifth consecutive defeat.
Julius Randle had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks against Charlotte while Bobby Portis added 17 points off the bench. The Knicks bench outscored the Hornets reserves, 57-26.
3 Maurice Harkless SF 6-7 5.4 ppg. 3.9 rpg.
30 Julius Randle PF 6-9 19.0 ppg. 9.6 rpg.
67 Taj Gibson C 6-10 5.9 ppg. 4.3 rpg.
9 RJ Barrett SG 6-7 13.7 ppg. 5.0 rpg.
6 Elfrid Payton PG 6-4 9.6 ppg. 6.9 apg.
Interim coach: Mike Miller (1st season, 13-23)
Injuries: Frank Nitikina (groin) TBD
12 Tobias Harris PF 6-9 18.9 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
40 Glenn Robinson III SF 6-6 12.1 ppg. 4.4 rpg.
42 Al Horford C 11.6 ppg., 6.6 rpg.
0 Josh Richardson SG 14.1 ppg. 3.2 apg.
18 Shake Milton PG 7.2 ppg. 1.8 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (seventh season, 214-337)
Injuries: Ben Simmons (lower back nerve impingement) is out. Norvel Pelle (upper respiratory illness) TBD Joel Embiid (left shoulder sprain) TBD.
The Sixers lead the series, 255-201.
The Sixers won at Madison Square Garden, 90-87 on Jan. 18. Marcus Morris, who has since been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, saw his 40-foot jumper at the buzzer rim out, allowing the Sixers to escape with the win. Ben Simmons paced the Sixers with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Josh Richardson contributed 18. Morris had 20 points and six rebounds, while Julius Randle contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Sunday: Sixers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ABC
Tuesday: Sixers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. TNT
March 5: Sixers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
March 7: Sixers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ABC
March 11: Detroit Pistons at Sixers, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN