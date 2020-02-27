The Sixers won at Madison Square Garden, 90-87 on Jan. 18. Marcus Morris, who has since been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, saw his 40-foot jumper at the buzzer rim out, allowing the Sixers to escape with the win. Ben Simmons paced the Sixers with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Josh Richardson contributed 18. Morris had 20 points and six rebounds, while Julius Randle contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds.