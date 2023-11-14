Without Nic Batum and Kelly Oubre Jr., Sixers see eight-game win streak end against Indiana

The showdown between the 76ers and Boston Celtics will still be for first place. But the Sixers will go into the game without the momentum they’ve been riding for the past few weeks.

The Indiana Pacers halted Philly’s eight-game win streak, following a 132-126 final on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

It also marked a pair of firsts in the overarching loss column for the Sixers. In addition to being their first home loss of the season, this was their first NBA Cup Tournament setback. As a result, the Sixers dropped to 8-2 and 1-1 in the East Group A pool of the in-season tournament.

The Sixers were without Nic Batum, who missed the game for personal reasons. They also lacked Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed his second straight game after sustaining a broken rib following a hit-and-run incident on Saturday night.

That meant Robert Covington started at small forward and the Sixers’ depth took a major hit. They were outscored, 33-6, in bench points.

It also didn’t help that Tyrese Maxey didn’t come close to duplicating Sunday’s 50-point effort against the Pacers (7-4, 1-1) on Sunday. The Sixers point guard did find some rhythm in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 27 points. On the night, Maxey shot 9-for-23 to go with four rebounds, six assists and four turnovers.

Joel Embiid, who had been listed as questionable with a sore hip, finished with 39 points while making all 17 of his foul shots. The reigning MVP also had 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. De’Anthony Melton had a season-high 30 on 8-for-13 shooting – including making 4 of 6 three-pointers and all 10 of his foul shots. And Tobias Harris added 22 points and seven rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton paced the Pacers with 33 points, 15 assists, and just one turnover.

But the Sixers don’t have a lot of time to sulk. They’ll entertain the Celtics (8-2) in a nationally televised game on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Undermanned Sixers

Without Batum and Oubre and Covington with the start, the Sixers went to Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House and Marcus Morris as the wing players off the bench.

As a result, the Sixers closed out the quarter with a lineup of House, Morris, Embiid, Korkmaz and Patrick Beverly.

The Pacers went on a 13-4 run after the Sixers started making substitutions. The Sixers reserves did play hard, however, the team just lacked the depth — and quality of players.

As for Oubre, he will be re-evaluated in a week although he could miss a considerable amount of time. Typically, broken ribs take six weeks to heal.

‘He did come to the practice facility today,” Nurse said. “He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he’s doing OK.”

Maxey’s shoes.

Maxey was stylish on Tuesday night.

The point guard donned a special pair of New Balance sneakers in honor of his twin nieces, Kali and Kai, on their birthday. The twins’ favorite colors are pink and purple.