Paul George believes the Sixers have the potential to be great. That starts with their big three.

NASSAU, Bahamas — The 76ers have yet to fully see how the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George work together.

Despite limited drills on the court together, George said following training camp practice Friday at Paradise Island that he’s confident it can work “extremely well” with three talented individuals.

But what does the nine-time All-Star anticipate will be his biggest adjustment as he blends into the Sixers?

“I think just continuing to play off the ball,” the swingman said. “Continue to find my rhythm, staying aggressive whether I have the ball or I don’t have the ball.

“But I think just giving myself up for the team, whether it’s spacing, cutting, getting Tyrese off the ball because he’s getting [hot] or finding opportunities to get Joel easy looks and touches as well.”

While it may take time for the big three to jell, George believes the Sixers are working toward something great.

The way that he’s been meshing with Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. gives him that confidence. The three wing players will be looked at as interchangeable parts in the starting lineup. And with those three leading the way, the Sixers defense has stood out at training camp.

“Our first impression of what this team looks like is our defense,” George said. “Myself, Caleb and Kelly, we’ve been really able to cause chaos on the perimeter. … That’s what I’ve taken away from the first couple of days of camp: just the way we are able to get out, shrink the floor down and really lock up on the perimeter.”

Meanwhile, George is one among a group of veterans whom 20-year-old rookie Jared McCain can learn from. That is because George, Kyle Lowry (38), Eric Gordon (35), Reggie Jackson (34), and George all have a wealth of knowledge that they can pass along to the first-round pick out of Duke.

And McCain said he’s already learning something that will help him out in the long run.

“A lot of it is taking care of their bodies,” McCain said. “We got some older people so they have to take care of their bodies. But yeah, just making sure your mental’s straight, making sure you’re getting your work in before and after practice, but just kind of simple things.

“It seems like a lot of it is stuff I’ve done since high school. It’s just work. It proves. Through and through.”

And while George has worked to bond with his teammates and serve as a mentor for younger players, he’s also kept a close eye on the coaching staff. He has been impressed with Sixers coach Nick Nurse’s style and approach to the game, and the culture he’s creating.

George added that the coach knows how to pull the best out of players and is easy to gravitate toward.

Nurse made it clear that the admiration is mutual.

“I think every coach would tell you that you probably can’t have enough two-way wing players,” Nurse said.

As the coach pointed out, that type of player has been a rarity in the Embiid era. So that makes George, who is playing at a star level even at the age of 34, the freshest breath of air for Nurse.

“Got in a couple of situations [Wednesday], we’re playing with some things, got the ball to him and you can just see a star-level player go to work,” Nurse said. “You can just see it and feel it — it’s just a level above. It’s pretty cool. That helps, too, as far as having some options end-of-quarter, end-of-game, crunch time of games, five minutes and under, all those kinds of things.”

George’s defense has impressed Nurse the most. The four-time All-Defensive selection has been picking up on things that the Sixers haven’t even taught yet.

“He’s really got a good knack for where to be,” Nurse said, “and what to do defensively.”

But when will Sixers fans get a glimpse of that in person? The team’s first preseason game is Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center against the New Zealand Breakers of Australia’s National Basketball League.

Asked Friday if he’ll play in the preseason, George said he’s not sure when he’ll make his debut.

“Just taking it one day at a time and getting myself prepared for the regular season,” he said. “So we’ll have that conversation of what it looks like seeing it for the first time.”

