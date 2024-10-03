Tyrese Maxey assumes a new role at Sixers training camp: He’s a leader now.

NASSAU, Bahamas — His shoulders are wider, his muscles more defined, and he has a new hairstyle.

But Tyrese Maxey doesn’t just look different. He also sounds different.

“When we first started last year playing games, I was like, ‘Oh, boy. We’ve got a really long ways to go with him using his voice and leadership-wise,’” said Nick Nurse, the second-year 76ers coach. “And then I thought he grew really fast in like six or eight weeks. So I think he’s assumed more of that [leadership in this training camp].”

By virtue of the five-year, $203.8 million contract he signed this summer, the 23-year-old shows up to training camp as the most important piece for the franchise’s future.

Through his first two practices as the team’s vocal leader, Maxey didn’t make any inspirational speeches. He didn’t try to be Nelson Mandela or Martin Luther King Jr. — or even Joel Embiid, for that matter.

Maxey has always been pensive. He was focused. He was to the point. The biggest difference for Maxey as a leader is that he will speak up and mentor new players, a different role for the point guard.

He and Nurse had high-level pre- and post-practice conversations through the first two days of camp.

“Like today, had a really long talk with him before practice about some things I saw yesterday that I needed to see differently, and he went out and did them today,” Nurse said. “Just getting him to see and understand what the team needs and how he fits into the middle of that.”

Maxey recorded career-high averages in points (25.9), rebounds (3.7), assists (6.2), steals (1.0), and minutes (37.5) en route to becoming a first-time All-Star and being named the NBA’s most improved player last season.

Maxey, more of a scoring point guard than a traditional floor general, possesses speed in the open court that is hard to stop, and he has blossomed into a three-level scorer. However, for the Sixers to win a championship, Maxey knows he’ll have to set the table for his teammates at times. And that starts with his leadership.

“Besides Joel, I think I’ve been around here the longest,” said Maxey, who is entering his fifth season. “I lead by example now. I get up early and work out early in the morning before practice. And I like to win. I want to win. I know how things work around here. I’m just trying to be what’s demanded and make us be more dominant.”

He’ll tell you that’s his primary focus.

Maxey knows the Sixers have a legitimate chance to win their first NBA title since 1983.

“The guys know I want to win,” he said, “and it takes somebody to kind of take control of this team and be a leader. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Part of that leadership involves mentoring first-round pick Jared McCain.

They’ve been in contact since the Sixers selected McCain with the 16th pick in June’s draft. Even though Maxey is still a young player, he tries to give back as much as possible.

“I talked to Tobias Harris last night,” Maxey said of the former Sixer now with Detroit. “He did a lot for me, man. He gave back to me every single day. He poured into me every single day since I got drafted and he told me to keep that tradition going. So I’m trying to do that. Jared’s a good kid.”

Maxey, McCain, and second-round pick Adem Bona went out to dinner Tuesday night. Maxey said he enjoyed the time spent with the rookies, but he also marveled at McCain’s work ethic. He believes McCain’s approach and shooting ability will benefit him in the NBA.

Nurse also had nice things to say about McCain.

“First off, I’m continuing to really like him,” the coach said. “He’s got a really good IQ for the game. His toughness level is really up there. He’s a scrapper. He really works on the defensive end. His toughness level is up there.

“He’s one of those guys, too, you are like, ‘Man!’ There’s a big pile over there, and he’s up on you. And you say, ‘How do you do that?’ He’s just one of those guys that does it.”

Nurse added that McCain had a good day of practice on Wednesday.

Veteran perimeter players kept picking up McCain defensively and going at him. “But he handled it,” Nurse said. “And it was not easy out there for him today. But he kept playing and made plays.”