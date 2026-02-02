Sixers mailbag: Paul George’s suspension, Joel Embiid’s scoring surge and trade deadline targets

What will the 76ers do before Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline?

Will Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations, continue his trend of making a trade even if it’s just to get under the luxury tax threshold? Or will he decide to keep intact the Sixers’ deepest team since the 2018-19 season?

We’ll learn more in the coming days. In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: Can the Sixers void any of Paul George’s guarantees in his contract due to the suspension? — @MyAmbition_3

A: Thanks for starting the mailbag. This is a great question that many people have been asking me. Now, if George had a bonus for games played or point totals, he wouldn’t receive it if the 25-game suspension prevented him from reaching the required numbers. But overall, the Sixers cannot void his contract.

For a contract to be voided, there must be cause. The team could argue that this fits the definition of cause to void a deal, but they would lose.

To void a contract, the infraction would have to be something that impacts a player’s ability to continue their career. For instance, you can void a contract if a player committed a serious crime and could face jail time. Another example would be if he sustained a career-ending injury.

Think about it, Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier has been placed on unpaid leave following October’s arrest for his alleged involvement in an illegal sports gambling scheme. However, his contract has not been voided.

Q: Is the George suspension a blessing in disguise as it relates to the Sixers’ cap situation? — @bsmallg1

A: Yes, it has been a blessing in disguise as it relates to the salary cap, especially the luxury tax threshold to avoid being taxed. The 35-year-old will lose $11.7 million during his suspension. As a result, the Sixers will have around $5.8 million in tax variance credit. It leaves the team about $1.2 million above the tax threshold.

If not for the suspension, the Sixers would be $7 million above the allowable threshold. In that instance, the expiring contracts of Quentin Grimes ($8.7 million), Kelly Oubre Jr. ($8.3 million), and Andre Drummond ($5 million) would have potentially helped them duck the tax.

The problem is, all three are major contributors for a squad that headed into Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Oubre is the starting small forward and has been the team’s X Factor. Grimes, a reserve shooting guard, was an early-season candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year. And Drummond, a reserve center, is the Sixers’ leading rebounder.

Now, the Sixers can avoid the tax by making a trade on the margins and avoid parting ways with any of their key rotation players.

Q: Is Joel Embiid’s recent scoring surge fact or fiction? — @wheat

A: There’s nothing fake about Embiid’s recent scoring surge. I do think the Sixers will always have their fingers crossed that he won’t suffer another injury. And that makes sense considering the 7-foot-2, 280-pound center’s injury history. But his recent stint has been the best stretch of his career since he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30, 2024.

Back to playing at an All-NBA level, the 2023 MVP finished with a season-high 40 points along with 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Embiid averaged 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 14 games in January. His scoring average for that month ranked fourth in the NBA behind Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Dončić (34.0 points per game), Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.7), Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (31.0), and Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (30.1). Even that’s misleading because Jokić played only one game.

So it’s hard to say Embiid’s scoring surge is fiction.

Q: What power forward could the Sixers target at the deadline? — @emkahe12

A: Boston Celtics post player Chris Boucher is a player in which the Sixers are reported to have some interest, according to a HoopsHype report. The reserve power forward/center has only appeared in nine games this season with the Boston Celtics, averaging just 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes.

However, he flourished in the past seven seasons as a reserve glue guy for the Toronto Raptors. Sixers coach Nick Nurse was the Raptors coach during Boucher’s first five seasons in Toronto. Nurse was able to get the best out of the undersized post player, who averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 406 games as a Raptor.

Boucher signed a one-year, veteran minimum contract with Boston for $3.2 million, with a cap hit of $2.2 million.