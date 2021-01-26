DETROIT — You knew this wouldn’t be a cupcake game for the 76ers, considering how competitive the Detroit Pistons were Saturday night.
However, it was hard to imagine that the Pistons would roll over the Sixers on Monday in the teams’ second meeting at Little Caesars Arena. Well, that’s exactly what happened. Detroit took a 119-104 victory on a night Joel Embiid was held out with back tightness. The Sixers (12-6) dropped to 0-4 on nights their three-time All-Star doesn’t play.
But this one might have been their worst loss of the season. While the Pistons (4-13) play hard, they’re still the league’s worst team. Detroit had lost four straight and six out of their last seven games before beating the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers.
Here’s a look at some of the best and worst awards from Monday’s game:
This is a tough one, because Delon Wright, Jerami Grant and Wayne Ellington were all giving the Sixers the business. But Wright gets this for scoring a career-high 28 points while making 4 of 8 three-pointers. This marked the first time he’s led Detroit in scoring. The point guard, whose brother Dorell played for the Sixers, also had seven rebounds, a game-high nine assists and two steals.
I had to think long about this one due to multiple Sixers struggling. But in the end, I had to give this to Seth Curry. The shooting guard had his worst shooting performance as a Sixer. He scored a season-low seven points and shot a season-worst 20% (2-for-10). His two made baskets were also a season low. Curry, who graded out at minus-16, was held out of the fourth quarter.
It was my duty to give this to Wright. His two steals and one block are hard to overlook, especially on a night when he helped to shut down Curry. His block came on one of Curry’s three-point attempts.
This goes to Dwight Howard grading out at minus-23 in his 24 minutes, 9 seconds of action.
This goes to the Pistons making 17 of 38 three-pointers. They extended their franchise record with their 16th straight game with at least 10 threes this season. It’s the fourth longest active streak in the NBA.
You have to give this to Sixers’ 0-4 record without Embiid. One of those losses without Embiid, a 12-point setback to the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 9, came when the Sixers only had seven available players. However, they lost this game and their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers without him by an average of 19.5 points. The Sixers suffered a two-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies minus Embiid on Jan. 19. The setbacks to Memphis, Cleveland and Detroit were all on the road.