In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletic’s Michael Lee talk about 76ers standout center Joel Embiid’s relationship with Sixers fans following his shushing incident and his social media posts. They say the two incidents could propel him to getting back to having fun and being a dominating player. In the second segment, the duo focuses on Al Horford coming off the bench for the first time since his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks in November 2007. And they end the podcast talking about expectations for the Sixers during the final third of the season.