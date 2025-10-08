Quentin Grimes’ ‘energetic’ return further bolsters Sixers’ young backcourt

While most of the 76ers got extra rest upon returning from their preseason trip to Abu Dhabi, Quentin Grimes was on the practice floor with members of the coaching staff.

Those individual catch-up sessions were the first step in Grimes’ reintegration after his prolonged contract saga was finally resolved last week, when he accepted his one-year qualifying offer. The second step arrived Wednesday, when coach Nick Nurse described Grimes’ first official practice with his 2025-26 teammates as “bouncy” and “energetic.”

The ultimate goal is for Grimes to add punch on both ends of the floor to an already-intriguing young group of guards, following his breakout stretch after arriving in Philly at last season’s trade deadline.

“There was a lot of live action out there today,” Nurse said following practice, “and it didn’t look like [Grimes’] first day.”

Grimes’ agent, David A. Bauman, told The Inquirer on Sept. 25 that Grimes rejoining the Sixers following their overseas trip was always the plan. The 25-year-old was not with the team during informal workouts in September, or their abbreviated training camp that began on Sept. 27. Instead, Grimes spent the bulk of the offseason working out at the University of Houston, quipping, “If y’all know anything about Coach [Kelvin] Sampson, I was in pretty good shape.”

Still, Grimes acknowledged that he is behind on the Sixers’ new terminology and offensive system wrinkles, which are designed to push the pace, and drive and kick, even when oft-injured max-contract players Joel Embiid and Paul George miss games. After Wednesday’s practice, Nurse characterized Grimes’ initial understanding of the changes as “very good. Not great, but very good.”

“He was getting most of it,” Nurse said. “And that’s pretty good for one day.”

Last season, Grimes demonstrated three-level scoring ability — as well as some lead-guard capabilities — on an injury-depleted roster, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 28 games. He said ballhandling and reading the defense while playing the pick-and-roll remained a focus during his offseason, and that he wants to “be in attack mode at all times.”

Yet when asked which skills Grimes can most carry over from last season to this version of the Sixers, Nurse rattled off a long list. Pressuring the ball on defense. Utilizing his athletic, 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame to fly in for rebounds. Spacing the floor with his outside shooting. Shaking his defender when the ball is in his hands with the shot clock ticking down.

“What I want him to do is do all that stuff,” Nurse said.

That is why Nurse said Wednesday that starting three guards is “certainly on the table.” The coach already likes the tandem of star Tyrese Maxey and third-overall draft pick VJ Edgecombe, who look “very comfortable” sharing the backcourt. Jared McCain, whose terrific start to his rookie season was upended by December knee surgery, also will join this mix once he returns from the thumb surgery he underwent last week.

These options can help Maxey, an All-Star in 2023-24, sharply get around corners and into his shot without the ball in his hands. Nurse even floated the idea of experimenting with some four-guard looks, at times.

“It should be able to keep energy up with some shorter stints, just because of the sheer numbers,” the coach added at the team’s media day. “I think there’s some versatility there.”

Grimes, meanwhile, knows he will need additional pre- and post-practice individual sessions to get fully up to speed on everything he missed during his contract saga. But the first steps in his integration have finally begun — with positive reviews.

“He’s got great burst,” new teammate Dominick Barlow said. “ … He just fit in seamlessly.”