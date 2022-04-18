Doc Rivers is still tinkering with the 76ers’ rotation, a result of limited practice time since the James Harden trade.

One lineup combination the coach discovered more recently includes Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the floor together while MVP contender Joel Embiid rests. While rolling out that lineup early in the second quarter of Saturday’s Game 1 rout of the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers stretched what had dwindled to a three-point lead back up to 10 points in less than four minutes. Embiid returned to the game with the lead still intact.

Rivers cautioned that the group can only be used in short spurts, however, because he also prefers Harden or Maxey on the floor at all times to be the primary ballhandler and does not want to overextend either player’s minutes. Both played more than 10 minutes in the second quarter Saturday, but caught up on rest down the stretch when the score was out of hand.

“It actually does create a problem for us,” Rivers said. “But we’re going to force that five minutes a game, at least, because that combination for us is really good.”

The continued personnel experimentation means bench players such as Shake Milton and Georges Niang have played with several different lineups since the trade. Milton said that has required him to be a “basketball chameleon,” while Niang added he and teammates simply need to “figure it the ‘F’ out” in real time.

“There’s no time to [say], ‘Oh, I haven’t had time with him,’” Niang said after Monday’s shootround. “No, we’re all here to win. And if that means you have to sacrifice something to be out on the court with someone you’re not used to, well, you figure it out on the fly.

“It’s kill or be killed at this point. Everybody wants a championship, and you’ve got to do what’s necessary to make that happen.”

Corners key against Raptors

The Raptors gave up the most corner three-point attempts in the NBA during the regular season (11.4 per game), and were tied for the most in the league with 4.4 opponent makes at that spot of the floor per game.

That is a product of a Toronto defense that Sixers players have described as “scrambling,” “chaotic” and “junky” in recent days. The Sixers took nine shots from the corners in Game 1, making three. And players such as Maxey, Milton, Niang and Danny Green are prepared to continue getting the ball in that spot, especially when Embiid and Harden are double-teamed.

“You’re gonna have a lot of close-out situations,” Milton said, “and it’s going to be up to you to decide whether I have the shot, I have one more [pass] or I’m able to put the ball back on the floor and be able to [create] an opportunity for somebody else. It’s just about reading the defense, reading what they give you and being aggressive. You can’t be on your heels and laying back playing against a team like this.”

Added Green: “I feel like they’re leaving everybody. … I think they make an adjustment. But as of right now, they’re gonna let other guys like myself and Georges and Shake beat them, and not let Joel and James beat them.”

Thybulle plans to watch Games 3 and 4 ‘by myself’

Following Monday’s Game 2, the Sixers will travel across the border for the rest of the week for Games 3 and 4, plus practice/film days, in Toronto.

Defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle, of course, cannot join his team because he is unvaccinated and ineligible to travel to and play in Canada. He said following Monday’s shootaround that he will likely watch both games “by myself,” and will partake in solo workouts at the team’s practice facility and study film while he is separated.

“Obviously, it’s always frustrating to watch as opposed to play,” Thybulle said. “But it’s the situation I find myself in, so I’m going to make the most of it. … [I’ll] be as prepared as possible for when they come home, hopefully with two more wins.”