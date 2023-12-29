Sixers grades: Tobias Harris’ defense outshines his offense, and Joe Embiid’s backups struggle

HOUSTON – The 76ers defeated the Houston Rockets, 131-127, Friday night at the Toyota Center. Here are my grades from the win.

Centers: D-

Paul Reed had a tough assignment trying to guard the Rockets’ 6-foot-11 centers, Alperen Sengun and Jock Landale. He also struggled to make stops on switches. The 6-9 center was a step slow and out of position. He didn’t record a rebound until 6 minutes, 8 seconds were left in the second quarter.

Mo Bamba looked lost during a 5-minute, 16-second stint in the first quarter. He appeared to blow a defensive assignment that led to an uncontested drive up the middle of the court and dunk by Sengun. The Sixers went with a small-ball lineup instead of re-inserting him when Reed was out of the game.

Forwards: A

Tobias Harris was active on the defensive end from the start. He blocked a Fred VanVleet layup on an early defensive possession. Moments later, he got his hands on a ball that led to a turnover. And he knocked the ball out of the hands of Amen Thompson, the Rockets’ 6-11 back center, on a layup attempt. Offensively, Harris was efficient and did a solid job of taking advantage of mismatches. Harris ended up with four steals and three blocks.

Kelly Oubre had a better offensive performance than Wednesday against the Magic. He ran the floor well in transition, which is what the Sixers need.

Marcus Morris Sr.’s versatility was on full display. He played multiple positions, including small-ball center. The forward hit two huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter. He also was better than Reed and Bamba at the five.

Robert Covington used his 7-4 wing span to get his hands on passes. He’s doing a solid job as an energy guy.

Danuel House Jr. continues to be an effective energy guy like Covington. He grabbed two rebounds, didn’t attempt a shot and was a plus-five in 11:35.

Guards: B

Tyrese Maxey used his quickness to frequently blow by Rockets defenders and get any shot he wanted. He also played off the ball during stretches like in Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. He had a tough time on the defensive end, but his offense made up for that.

De’Anthony Melton appeared a step slow on defense. But that could have been a result of getting a blow to his thigh in the first quarter.

Patrick Beverley didn’t do anything that really stood out until the fourth quarter. He made a huge three-pointer and grabbed a big rebound and assisted on Morris’ huge four-point play.

