Sixers sign former Grizzlie Kenneth Lofton Jr. to two-way contract

The forward averaged 2.6 points and 6.6 minutes in 15 games as a reserve post player this season. The Sixers waived Javonte Smart from his two-way deal to create a roster spot.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenny Lofton Jr. drives to the basket against 76ers forward Michael Foster Jr. during the first half on July 5.Read moreJeff Swinger / AP

The 76ers are signing Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a two-way deal, a league source confirmed.

Saturday’s news comes five days after the Memphis Grizzlies waived the post player to create a roster spot to activate Ja Morant, who had been suspended for the first 25 games.

Lofton averaged 2.6 points and 6.6 minutes in 15 games as a reserve post player this season. The 6-foot-8, 275-pounder initially signed a two-way contract with Memphis after going undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2022. He was the 2023 NBA G League rookie of the year for the Memphis Hustle.

The 21-year-old averaged 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 17 games last season for the Hustle. He had a career-high 33 points against the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers G-League affiliate, on Feb. 3.

Lofton also represented the G League in the 2023 Rising Stars Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18.

NBA teams have a maximum of three two-way players on the roster in addition to 15 standard contracts. Lofton will join Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith as two-way players. The Sixers are waiving Javonte Smart from his two-way deal to create a roster spot. Smart practiced with the Sixers Saturday.

This comes after the team converted Smart’s Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract on Oct. 21. The 6-4, 205-pounder was averaging 21 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Coats this season.

He played the final 40 seconds of the Sixers’ 122-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.