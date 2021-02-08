“They are back to playing at a pace that they had under [Dave Joerger],” said Sixers coach Doc Rivers, referring to his current assistant coach who was head coach of the King from 2016 through 2019. “(Head coach) Luke (Walton) and (assistant) Alvin (Gentry), they have done a terrific job putting them in position where they can score, so it’s going to be a tough game.”